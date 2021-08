Covid-19 vaccine-hesitancy is understandable. Maybe you don’t trust the previous administration’s rush to usher through lightning-speed science to develop the vaccines, or the current administration’s encouragement to use them. Possibly you have doubts about the vaccine or the disease itself. Maybe you are just afraid of needles. You do not owe an explanation to anyone. As citizens of this great nation, we have the right to choose, the right to decide for ourselves.