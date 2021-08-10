Ron Rivera: Even with offensive upgrades, Washington will have to 'fight and scrap'
ASHBURN, Va. -- Head coach Ron Rivera is cultivating a certain type of culture within his Washington Football Team. It's a squad built on grinding and grittiness, a fierce physicality that is fueled by a sturdy defensive front. The unit was good enough to propel the team to the NFC East crown a season ago. Whatever Washington does moving forward depends heavily on what happens to an offense that received an infusion of new life in the offseason.www.nfl.com
