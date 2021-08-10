The 12 Best Running Trails in America, According to Professional Runners

There are many things to love about running, from the challenging workout it provides to the rush of endorphins it can give you. It tones your body, reduces the risk of numerous diseases, improves your cardiovascular function, elevates your mood, and burns calories to help you maintain a healthy weight. Running also can be a fun social activity or allow you to enjoy the quiet of your own thoughts. Another fantastic benefit of running is its versatility. No matter where you live in the world, you almost always can find an accessible road, track, treadmill, park, or path for your workout. In that vein, running allows you to step outside the confines of your office or home and enjoy some fresh air and the open road while you exercise.