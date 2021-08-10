Cancel
Seneca County, NY

Seneca County expected to hand over water, sewer administration to village of Waterloo

By DAVID L. SHAW dshaw@fltimes.com
Finger Lakes Times
 5 days ago

WATERLOO — In a matter of days, Seneca County could be out of the business of administering and operating its water and sewer districts. When it meets tonight, the Board of Supervisors is expected to OK an intermunicipal agreement with Waterloo for the village to take over administration and operation of the districts as of Aug. 20. The agreement would be for an initial five-year period, with an option to renew for another five years.

