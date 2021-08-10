FOX6 & Summerfest Watch & Win Contest Rules
1. Entrants must be legal Wisconsin residents who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the method(s) of entry set forth in these rules. 2. Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC (owner of television station WITI) and Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. / Summerfest (collectively, "Sponsor"), their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.www.fox6now.com
Comments / 0