Raymond Falck

AUG. 3, 1929 — JULY 22, 2021. Raymond Stanley (Ray) Falck was born August 3, 1929 in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Ray passed away peacefully July 22, 2021 at the Oxford Senior Living + Care in Abbotsford, BC, Canada. Ray was the eighth of ten children, five girls and five boys. Survived only by his sister Maudie Robertson of Red Deer, Alberta, Canada. Rays father Rudolph Falck immigrated from Norway to Weldon Saskatchewan around 1909. Rays mother Stella Hanson Falck was born in Bridgewater South Dakota, USA and immigrated to Saskatchewan, Canada with her parents. Ray graduated from Weldon High School. He worked on the family farm for a few years before moving to Prince Albert and then onto Portland Oregon USA, where he began his bar tending career. Ray married Teressa Shira along with her six children in 1968 and they bought (what’s now) Rays Tavern in Warrenton, Oregon. They operated the Tavern until 1981 when they sold it to retire and do some traveling. They later bought a house in Harper, Oregon where Teressa was raised and they lived there until Teressa passing in 2003. Ray and Marilyn Peterson became loving partners, traveled, and spent time between Harper and Abbotsford, Canada, where Marilyn owns a home.