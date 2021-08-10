‘Jeopardy!’ Current Champ Matt Amodio Now Ranks 4th All-Time in Winnings, Here’s Who Is Still Ahead of Him

“Jeopardy!” champion Matt Amodio continues making history on the game show. Not only does he hold the fifth-highest winning streak with 14 games, but he also just crested fourth place in highest regular season winnings.

To date, Amodio has won $440,600 on the game show. According to the “Jeopardy!” Hall of Fame, if he wants to squeeze into that third-place spot, then he’ll have to earn another $92,000 before his win streak ends. Jason Zuffranieri currently holds third place for highest regular-season earnings.

Zuffranieri also stands in Amodio’s way of moving up the leaderboard for the highest consecutive wins. Tied with David Madden, Zuffranieri won 19 “Jeopardy!” games in a row. Amodio will have to win the next five games to even tie with Madden and Zuffranieri for fourth place in consecutive wins.

After that, moving up the leaderboard in both categories becomes even harder. While Julia Collins is only one game ahead in consecutive wins with 20 total, powerhouse James Holzhauer holds the second-place spot with 32 games. That’s more than double the number Amodio’s won so far.

Holzhauer also holds the second-place spot for highest regular season winnings. He and Amodio have similar “Jeopardy!” strategies, where they wager big on Daily Doubles and ‘Final Jeopardy!’ to guarantee no one can catch up to them during the game.

Unfortunately for Amodio, even if he beats out Zuffranieri’s $532,496 in total earnings, he’ll have a long way to go to catch up with Holzhauer’s total. The 32-game champ won over $2.4 million in regular-season play. The only person to beat him out with $2.5 million is “Jeopardy!” GOAT Ken Jennings.

Jennings broke all kinds of records in his 2004 run. He won 74 consecutive games, earned millions of dollars, and then continued to dominate in the “Tournament of Champions.” While Amodio has a shot at becoming another “Jeopardy!” legend, it’s hard to say whether he’ll ever achieve Jennings’ level of greatness.

Matt Amodio’s Epic ‘Jeopardy!’ Run So Far

And what does the man himself have to say about all this success? According to his Twitter page, Matt Amodio is just as in awe as the rest of us about his incredible run.

When “Jeopardy!” tweeted yesterday about him moving up to fourth place for highest regular-season earnings, Amodio replied with incredulity.

“Wow. I don’t know which of those numbers is most unbelievable. I think it has to be the 14 days. I’ve been up against 28 brilliant, talented people, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have made it through the gauntlet to get to this point!” Amodio wrote.

Amodio brings up a good point: 28 other people have battled intellects with him to try and take his spot. But his strategy seems to be working, playing a numbers game to keep way ahead of other contestants. We’ll see how long his streak continues in the coming days.