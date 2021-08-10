Cancel
All ‘Jaws’ Movies Now Streaming: How to Watch

By Madison Miller
 5 days ago
You’re gonna need a bigger boat to make up for all the “Jaws” movies now available to stream.

Sadly, Shark Week over on the Discovery Channel has long come and gone. TV screens were once filled with expansive blue water and the majestic, awe-worthy sight of the marine animal.

Luckily, those with a shark obsession can now turn to the most popular shark-related movies of all time. While other terrifying and gripping tales of the underwater beast have dominated American cinema, nothing can truly compare to the original 1975 film.

Streaming ‘Jaws’ Movies

So, where can you watch the “Jaws” movie and its many sequels?

The movies are now available to watch on Tubi. The streaming service, Tubi, is free to use as well, which is certainly an added bonus if you’re already paying for several subscriptions. The one drawback, however, is that you do have to watch commercials when using Tubi. The ad breaks are one to two minutes long and happen every 15 minutes or so.

You can access Tubi’s app on several mobile devices and TV streaming devices. This includes Chromecast, Sony Smart TVs, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and iOS devices.

The “Jaws” movies are also available to watch on Amazon Prime Video as long as you have an Amazon Prime subscription.

History and Future of Film

“Jaws” remains a staple in movie history. In fact, it is considered the film that invented the summer blockbuster due to its insane level of popularity in theaters when it came out. According to Guinness World Records, it was the first film to ever earn $100 million at the box office.

The horror film stars Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, and Richard Dreyfus. Although the first movie was insanely popular, none of the sequels were even close to matching that. “Jaws” won several Acadamy Awards in 1976 as well, including Best Original Score, Best Film Editing, and Best Sound Mixing.

The mastermind behind the film is Steven Spielberg — considered to this day to be one of the most influential directors. The director has recently teamed up with Netflix. His Amblin Partners and Netflix will release multiple new feature films per year. Spielberg was once vocal about his distaste for streaming platforms. However, this deal shows the connection between theatrical pictures and streamer films.

If you’re hoping to see a “Jaws” movie in the future, don’t. According to Deadline, the “Jaws” director has made it clear he will not be revisiting the classic movie. Universal had the idea to reboot Spielberg’s classic with him as a producer, but it was a firm no. Apparently, this has been a known fact that “Jaws” will never get rebooted.

