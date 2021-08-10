Cancel
Pima County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 06:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 09:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 700 AM MST. * At 404 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain due to thunderstorms across northern portions of the Tohono O`Odham Nation and portions of southwest Pinal County. This will cause small stream flooding and some road closures. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Rosa, Chui-Chu, Anegam, Cockleburr, North Komelik, Kohatk, Palo Verde Stand, Jack Rabbit, Shopishk, San Luis, and Santa Rosa School. This includes the following streams and drainages San Simon Wash, Aguirre Wash, House Wash, Quijotoa Wash, Anegam Wash, Gu Achi Wash, Sil Nakya Wash, and Santa Rosa Wash.

