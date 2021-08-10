UTSA joins leading HSIs to boost workforce development through employer summit
AUGUST 10, 2021 — Employers across the nation will meet virtually today to discuss diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) engagement, learning and strategic planning at an employer summit hosted by the HSI Career Collaborative and organized by UTSA. The summit will support the efforts of the nation’s Hispanic Serving Universities to promote social mobility and economic prosperity in underserved communities by recruiting, retaining and graduating students.www.utsa.edu
