Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

UTSA joins leading HSIs to boost workforce development through employer summit

UT San Antonio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUST 10, 2021 — Employers across the nation will meet virtually today to discuss diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) engagement, learning and strategic planning at an employer summit hosted by the HSI Career Collaborative and organized by UTSA. The summit will support the efforts of the nation’s Hispanic Serving Universities to promote social mobility and economic prosperity in underserved communities by recruiting, retaining and graduating students.

www.utsa.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
San Antonio, TX
Education
San Antonio, TX
Business
City
Cisco, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Fresno, TX
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Ferriss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsi#Salesforce#University Of California#Latino#The New York Times#Fast Company And Inc#Crowdstrike#Enterprise Holdings#Usaa#Dei#Bp#Tiktok#Hsi#The University Of Texas#The U S Department#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Death toll from Turkey floods rises to 58

Istanbul (CNN) — Flash floods across Turkey's Black Sea coast have killed 58 people, officials said Sunday. The country's Natural Disasters and Emergency Directorate (AFAD) said in a statement that 48 people died in the Kastamonu province, nine people died in Sinop and one person died in Bartin. Eight people...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban enter Afghan capital, president and diplomats flee

KABUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents entered Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a U.S.-led invasion. It was not yet clear where Ghani was headed or how exactly power...

Comments / 0

Community Policy