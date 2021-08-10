Tropical Storm Fred forecast to form soon in the Caribbean Sea. Where is it heading?

Effective: 2021-08-15 11:58:00 Expires: 2021-08-15 20:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Vieques This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **GRACE REMAINS DISORGANIZED WHILE MOVING JUST SOUTH OF PUERTO RICO** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. * STORM INFORMATION: - About 70 miles south-southeast of Ponce PR or about 90 miles west-southwest of Saint Croix VI - 17.2N 66.0W - Storm Intensity 40 mph - Movement West-northwest or 285 degrees at 16 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Grace will continue to move south of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands through the day, currently with sustained winds of 40 mph. The main threat is still flooding rains, with the potential for life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides, as well as rapid river flooding from now through Monday evening. A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Hazardous marine and coastal conditions are also expected, from early this morning. Rainbands associated with Tropical Storm Islands, Vieques, Culebra and several sections of the eastern half of Puerto Rico. This rainbands are expected to become more frequent and heavier as the day progresses. So far, the heaviest accumulation have fallen in St. Thomas, with Doppler radar estimates above one inch already. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday evening. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across portions of southern Puerto Rico. Remain well sheltered from hazardous wind having possible limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, strong gusty winds will be possible with thunderstorms. * OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS: The risk of rip currents is high across all beaches on the islands. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for the southern coast of Puerto Rico, Vieques and St. Croix through this evening. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not return to evacuated areas until hazardous winds diminish and flood waters abate. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to remain safely sheltered from the storm. Stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Locate your battery powered radio and flashlight from your Emergency Supplies Kit. Keep these items close. Continue to keep your cell phone well charged for as long as possible. If you lose power, use it more sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check-ins. Do not overload communications systems with idle chatter. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR around 2 PM AST, or sooner if conditions warrant.