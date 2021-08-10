Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Haywood County, NC

COVID cluster among Haywood County Public Schools staff

wnctimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID cluster among Haywood County Public Schools staff. Haywood County Health & Human Services has identified a COVID-19 cluster among Haywood County Public Schools staff. Haywood County Health and Human Services has identified a COVID-19 cluster connected to the Haywood County Public Schools’ Maintenance Department. A total of nine positive cases are connected with this cluster including employees and their close contacts.

www.wnctimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Haywood County, NC
State
North Carolina State
Haywood County, NC
Education
Haywood County, NC
Health
Haywood County, NC
Coronavirus
Haywood County, NC
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Henderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Covid#Hcps#Haywood County Schools#Ncdph#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Death toll from Turkey floods rises to 58

Istanbul (CNN) — Flash floods across Turkey's Black Sea coast have killed 58 people, officials said Sunday. The country's Natural Disasters and Emergency Directorate (AFAD) said in a statement that 48 people died in the Kastamonu province, nine people died in Sinop and one person died in Bartin. Eight people...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban enter Afghan capital, president and diplomats flee

KABUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents entered Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a U.S.-led invasion. It was not yet clear where Ghani was headed or how exactly power...

Comments / 0

Community Policy