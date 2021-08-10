COVID cluster among Haywood County Public Schools staff
COVID cluster among Haywood County Public Schools staff. Haywood County Health & Human Services has identified a COVID-19 cluster among Haywood County Public Schools staff. Haywood County Health and Human Services has identified a COVID-19 cluster connected to the Haywood County Public Schools’ Maintenance Department. A total of nine positive cases are connected with this cluster including employees and their close contacts.www.wnctimes.com
Comments / 0