General Motors Chair And CEO Mary Barra To Deliver Opening Keynote At CES 2022

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® announced that General Motors (GM) Chair and CEO Mary Barra will deliver the opening keynote at CES® 2022, the world’s most influential technology event. Barra will return to the CES keynote stage, sharing GM’s vision for mass adoption of electric vehicles . She will show how technology and the all-electric era will create opportunities for mobility experiences to serve the planet and the people.

