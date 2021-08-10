John Stones Sends Message to Man City Fans Following New Contract Announcement

It was announced on Tuesday morning that the 27 year-old had signed a new five-year contract with the current Premier League Champions, as Stones agreed to a deal rumoured to be worth £13 million annually.

Stones, who had a fantastic last campaign as he won the Premier League, League Cup and reached the Champions League Final, was also part of the England squad which made the European Championship Final this summer.

The 27 year-old defender endured what was undoubtedly his best season in a Manchester City shirt, as he made 31 starts and scored five goals.

But without fans present for his terrific individual campaign, Stones has said, “It is difficult when you can’t thank them for the support face to face.”

Speaking about the fans after signing his new long-term deal, Stones said, “I think I have said before, it is a love-love relationship."

“It would take a long time, but I can express it in these interviews and over camera. When I am out in the pitch, I try to give them everything and I think you can just sense the relationship that we have.”

“It is something that I don’t take for granted at all and again, it is another factor why I love it here and why I feel so at home here. A big thank you to everyone. Hopefully we can bring some more success and good memories for everyone,” he closed.

