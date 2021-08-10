Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

John Stones Sends Message to Man City Fans Following New Contract Announcement

By Harry Winters
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 5 days ago

It was announced on Tuesday morning that the 27 year-old had signed a new five-year contract with the current Premier League Champions, as Stones agreed to a deal rumoured to be worth £13 million annually.

Stones, who had a fantastic last campaign as he won the Premier League, League Cup and reached the Champions League Final, was also part of the England squad which made the European Championship Final this summer.

The 27 year-old defender endured what was undoubtedly his best season in a Manchester City shirt, as he made 31 starts and scored five goals.

But without fans present for his terrific individual campaign, Stones has said, “It is difficult when you can’t thank them for the support face to face.”

Speaking about the fans after signing his new long-term deal, Stones said, “I think I have said before, it is a love-love relationship."

“It would take a long time, but I can express it in these interviews and over camera. When I am out in the pitch, I try to give them everything and I think you can just sense the relationship that we have.”

“It is something that I don’t take for granted at all and again, it is another factor why I love it here and why I feel so at home here. A big thank you to everyone. Hopefully we can bring some more success and good memories for everyone,” he closed.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
101
Followers
1K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Manchester City#Premier League Champions#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

"There Is No Better Place To Do That!” - John Stones Discusses Man City Goals Following New Long-Term Contract

Stones, aged 27, joined the Blues from Everton in August 2016 and has gone on to make 168 appearances and win 10 pieces of silverware, including three Premier League titles. The Englishman, who has recently re-found his form as he had an outstanding 2020/21 campaign for both club and country, has spoken of his happiness at remaining at the Etihad Stadium for a further five-years, as Manchester City announced a new long-term contract on Tuesday morning.
Premier Leaguefootballtransfer.news

Harry Kane fails to show up for Spurs training amid Manchester City links

Harry Kane was supposed to join his Tottenham Hotspur teammates for pre-season training at Hotspur Way this morning (Monday, August 2nd), with the holiday allotted to him after the Euro 2020 exploits now over. However, the journalists present at the gate of the Tottenham Training Ground have reported that the England captain never showed up.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Stones set to sign huge five-year contract with Man City

Manchester City are set to confirm a new five-year contract for centre-back John Stones. The new deal marks a remarkable turnaround for Stones, who looked on his way out of the club last summer. But he stayed, fought for his place, became first choice next to Ruben Diaz, and is...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City reopening new contract talks with Sterling

Manchester City are ready to reopen new contract talks with Raheem Sterling. The Sun says Sterling is set to restart talks with Manchester City over a new contract. Sterling has two years remaining on his current deal and has been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham. There were some difficult moments...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Manchester City set to begin talks with Phil Foden and Ederson over long-term contract extensions after champions tie down John Stones to new deal... and club chiefs remain keen to sit down with Raheem Sterling to thrash out England star's future

Manchester City will press ahead with a fresh round of contract renewals after John Stones committed to a new five-year deal on Tuesday. Stones continued his stunning revival with the Premier League champions — after he battled to win back a place in Pep Guardiola’s team — by agreeing terms worth up to £250,000 a week until 2026.
Premier Leaguevavel.com

John Stones: The Barnsley Beckenbauer

2020/21 Premier League Champions. UEFA Champions League finalist. Euro 2020 finalist. What better way to reward a season like that with a new contract, keeping him at the Etihad until 2026?. It has not been all smooth sailing for John Stones, however. This article takes a look at his journey...

Comments / 0

Community Policy