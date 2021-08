Cpi Core Core in Japan remained unchanged at -0.20 percent in June from -0.20 percent in May of 2021. Cpi Core Core in Japan averaged 2.43 percent from 1971 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 23.90 percent in October of 1974 and a record low of -1.70 percent in May of 2010. In Japan, the “core core” inflation rate tracks changes in prices that consumers pay for a basket of goods which excludes prices of fresh food and energy. This page provides – Japan CPI Core Core- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.