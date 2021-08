Widely regarded as one of, if not the best footballer on Planet Earth, Lionel Messi sent shockwaves through the sports universe when he announced he was leaving Barcelona, his football home since he was a teenager. Messi is reportedly signing with Paris Saint-Germain, part of France’s Ligue 1. What does this cosmic shift in power mean for cord-cutters? In short, unless you already receive beIN Sports, you’d better get ready to sign up for another new streaming service — at least for now.