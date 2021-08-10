Cancel
Author Correction: miR-486 sustains NF-κB activity by disrupting multiple NF-κB-negative feedback loops

By Libing Song
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorrection to: Cell Research https://doi.org/10.1038/cr.2012.174, published online 18 December 2012. With this letter we the authors of article1 published in Cell Research request for correction to the paper. In the article above referred, it has come to our attention that the representative tube formation images of negative control (NC) was...

Effect of adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure: a randomized clinical trial

Acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) is the leading cause of hospitalization in patients aged 65 years or older, and most of them present with congestion. The use of hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) may increase the response to loop diuretics. To evaluate the effect of adding HCTZ to furosemide on congestion and symptoms in patients with ADHF. This randomized clinical trial compared HCTZ 50 mg versus placebo for 3 days in patients with ADHF and signs of congestion. The primary outcome of the study was daily weight reduction. Secondary outcomes were change in creatinine, need for vasoactive drugs, change in natriuretic peptides, congestion score, dyspnea, thirst, and length of stay. Fifty-one patients were randomized—26 to the HCTZ group and 25 to the placebo group. There was an increment of 0.73 kg/day towards additional weight reduction in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: − 1.78 ± 1.08 kg/day vs placebo: − 1.05 ± 1.51 kg/day; p = 0.062). In post hoc analysis, the HCTZ group demonstrated significant weight reduction for every 40 mg of intravenous furosemide (HCTZ: − 0.74 ± 0.47 kg/40 mg vs placebo: − 0.33 ± 0.80 kg/40 mg; p = 0.032). There was a trend to increase in creatinine in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: 0.50 ± 0.37 vs placebo: 0.27 ± 0.40; p = 0.05) but no significant difference in onset of acute renal failure (HCTZ: 58% vs placebo: 41%; p = 0.38). No differences were found in the remaining outcomes. Adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure did not cause significant difference in daily body weight reduction compared to placebo. In analysis adjusted to the dose of intravenous furosemide, adding HCTZ 50 mg to furosemide resulted in a significant synergistic effect on weight loss.
Author Correction: An immunoinformatics approach to design a multi-epitope vaccine against Mycobacterium tuberculosis exploiting secreted exosome proteins

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93266-w, published online 05 July 2021. In the original version of this Article, author Salma Jamal was omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for material should also be addressed to salmajamal@jamiahamdard.ac.in. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. Author information.
Author Correction: Dynamic causal modelling of immune heterogeneity

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91011-x, published online 31 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. “AB is supported by a Medical Research Council doctoral studentship [D79/543369/D-OTH/170890].”. “AB is supported by a Medical Research Council doctoral studentship [MR/N013867/1].”. The original Article has been...
Publisher Correction: Altered endothelial dysfunction-related miRs in plasma from ME/CFS patients

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89834-9, published online 19 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Affiliation 5 was incorrectly given as ‘Centro de Estatística e Aplicações, Universidade de Lisboa, Lisbon, Portugal’. The correct affiliation is listed below. ‘CEAUL - Centro de Estatística e Aplicações da Universidade de...
Author Correction: Molecular logic of cellular diversification in the mouse cerebral cortex

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03670-5 Published online 23 June 2021. In this Article, the first name of author Tommaso Biancalani was incorrectly spelled ‘Tommasso’. The original Article has been corrected online. Author information. Author notes. Tommaso Biancalani & Aviv Regev. Present address: Genentech, South San Francisco, CA, USA. These authors contributed...
Author Correction: Summertime increases in upper-ocean stratification and mixed-layer depth

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03303-x Published online 24 March 2021. In this Article, the code used to compute stratification values omitted the gravitational acceleration coefficient. All values for mean stratification or change in stratification should have been multiplied by the appropriate coefficient (9.81 m s−2); the values on colour scale bars of Figs. 2a–d, 3a, b, Extended Data Figs. 4e–h, 5a, b, 9a, and on the x axes in Fig. 3a, b, have therefore been increased by an order of magnitude.
Correction: A novel role of MNT as a negative regulator of REL and the NF-κB pathway

Correction to: Oncogenesis https://doi.org/10.1038/s41389-020-00298-4, published online 08 January 2021. Unfortunately, the spelling of the author’s name was incorrect Lluis Espinosa. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Judit Liaño-Pons. Present address: Department of Microbiology, Tumor and Cell Biology (MTC), Biomedicum B7, Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden. M. Carmen...
miR-22 promotes stem cell traits via activating Wnt/β-catenin signaling in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma

Emerging evidence suggests that the cancer stem cells (CSCs) are key culprits of cancer metastasis and drug resistance. Understanding mechanisms regulating the critical oncogenic pathways and CSCs function could reveal new diagnostic and therapeutic strategies. We now report that miR-22, a miRNA critical for hair follicle stem/progenitor cell differentiation, promotes tumor initiation, progression, and metastasis by maintaining Wnt/β-catenin signaling and CSCs function. Mechanistically, we find that miR-22 facilitates β-catenin stabilization through directly repressing citrullinase PAD2. Moreover, miR-22 also relieves DKK1-mediated repression of Wnt/β-catenin signaling by targeting a FosB-DDK1 transcriptional axis. miR-22 knockout mice showed attenuated Wnt/β-catenin activity and Lgr5+ CSCs penetrance, resulting in reduced occurrence, progression, and metastasis of chemically induced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC). Clinically, miR-22 is abundantly expressed in human cSCC. Its expression is even further elevated in the CSCs proportion, which negatively correlates with PAD2 and FosB expression. Inhibition of miR-22 markedly suppressed cSCC progression and increased chemotherapy sensitivity in vitro and in xenograft mice. Together, our results revealed a novel miR-22-WNT-CSCs regulatory mechanism in cSCC and highlight the important clinical application prospects of miR-22, a common target molecule for Wnt/β-catenin signaling and CSCs, for patient stratification and therapeutic intervention.
Author Correction: The Adaptive and Innate Immune Cell Landscape of Uterine Leiomyosarcomas

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-57627-1, published online 20 January 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 4, which incorrectly given as ‘Department of Experimental Oncology, European Institute of Oncology, via Adamello 16, 20139, Milan, Italy.’ The correct affiliation is listed below:. Department of Experimental Oncology,...
Author Correction: ICP4-induced miR-101 attenuates HSV-1 replication

In panel E of Figure 6, all images for pcDNA3 are a duplication of the corresponding pcDNA3 images in panel D of Figure 5. Additionally, the image DAPI for pri-mir-101 + pGRSF1-FLAG is a duplication of the image DAPI for pcDNA3 in panel D of Figure 5. The correct Figure 6 appears below.
Author Correction: Estimating the photo-fission yield of the Trinity Test

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-61201-0, published online 06 March 2020. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error, where the value of ton (of TNT) unit of energy “14.3” was incorrectly given as “14.5”. As a result, in the Abstract,. “It is estimated that 14.5 ton (t) of...
Author Correction: Cell spheroid fusion: beyond liquid drops model

The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Anastasia I. Shpichka which was incorrectly given as Anastasia A. Shpichka. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. FSBSI “Institute of General Pathology and Pathophysiology”, 8, Baltiyskaya st., Moscow, 125315, Russia.
Natural phytoalexin stilbene compound resveratrol and its derivatives as anti-tobacco mosaic virus and anti-phytopathogenic fungus agents

Plant diseases caused by plant viruses and pathogens seriously affect crop yield and quality, and it is very difficult to control them. The discovery of new leads based on natural products is an important way to innovate pesticides. Based on the resveratrol is a kind of natural phytoalexin, but it cannot be used as candidate for the development of new drug due to its poor druggability. The phenolic hydroxyl groups in the resveratrol structure are easily destroyed by oxidation, in order to improve its stability, ester formation is the most commonly used modification method in drug design. Their structures were characterized by 1H NMR, 13C NMR and HRMS. The activity against tobacco mosaic virus (TMV) of these ester derivatives has been tested for the first time. The bioassay results showed part of the target compounds exhibited good to excellent in vivo activities against TMV. The optimum compounds III-2 (inhibitory rates of 50, 53, and 59% at 500 μg/mL for inactivation, curative, and protection activities in vivo, respectively), III-4 (inhibitory rates of 57, 59, and 51% at 500 μg/mL, respectively), and II-5 (inhibitory rates of 54, 52, and 51% at 500 μg/mL, respectively) displayed higher activity than commercial plant virucide ribavirin (inhibitory rates of 38, 37, and 40% at 500 μg/mL, respectively). Compounds I-9 and I-10 also showed excellent activities. The systematic study provides strong evidence that these simple resveratrol derivatives could become potential TMV inhibitors. The novel concise structure provides another new template for antiviral studies.
Dynamic changes in mitochondrial 3D structure during folliculogenesis and luteal formation in the goat large luteal cell lineage

In mammalian ovaries, mitochondria are integral sites of energy production and steroidogenesis. While shifts in cellular activities and steroidogenesis are well characterized during the differentiation of large luteal cells in folliculogenesis and luteal formation, mitochondrial dynamics during this process have not been previously evaluated. In this study, we collected ovaries containing primordial follicles, mature follicles, corpus hemorrhagicum, or corpus luteum from goats at specific times in the estrous cycle. Enzyme histochemistry, ultrastructural observations, and 3D structural analysis of serial sections of mitochondria revealed that branched mitochondrial networks were predominant in follicles, while spherical and tubular mitochondria were typical in large luteal cells. Furthermore, the average mitochondrial diameter and volume increased from folliculogenesis to luteal formation. In primordial follicles, the signals of cytochrome c oxidase and ATP synthase were undetectable in most cells, and the large luteal cells from the corpus hemorrhagicum also showed low enzyme signals and content when compared with granulosa cells in mature follicles or large luteal cells from the corpus luteum. Our findings suggest that the mitochondrial enlargement could be an event during folliculogenesis and luteal formation, while the modulation of mitochondrial morphology and respiratory enzyme expressions may be related to tissue remodeling during luteal formation.
Author Correction: Green synthesis of multifunctional carbon coated copper oxide nanosheets and their photocatalytic and antibacterial activities

In the original version of this Article, author Zafar Iqbal was incorrectly affiliated with “Department of Soil and Environmental Sciences, The University of Agriculture, Peshawar, Pakistan”. The correct affiliation is listed below. Department of Agricultural Chemistry and Biochemistry, The University of Agriculture, Peshawar, Pakistan. The original Article has been corrected.
Author Correction: The anisotropic field of ensemble coding

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87620-1, published online 15 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. A Data and Code Availability section was omitted. It has now been included and states:. Data and Code Availability. The code used in this study, and the analysed dataset are available at...
Human embryonic stem cell-derived cardiomyocyte platform screens inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 infection

Patients with cardiovascular comorbidities are more susceptible to severe infection with SARS-CoV-2, known to directly cause pathological damage to cardiovascular tissue. We outline a screening platform using human embryonic stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes, confirmed to express the protein machinery critical for SARS-CoV-2 infection, and a SARS-CoV-2 spike-pseudotyped virus system. The method has allowed us to identify benztropine and DX600 as novel inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 infection in a clinically relevant stem cell-derived cardiomyocyte line. Discovery of new medicines will be critical for protecting the heart in patients with SARS-CoV-2, and for individuals where vaccination is contraindicated.
The adverse consequences of global harvest and weather disruptions on economic activity

Extreme weather events are expected to increase with climate change. Such events are detrimental for local economic activity but could also affect countries that are not directly exposed through global agricultural production shortfalls and price surges. Here, estimations for 75 countries show that increases in global agricultural commodity prices caused by harvest or weather disruptions in other regions of the world significantly curtail economic activity. The impact is considerably stronger in advanced countries, despite relatively lower shares of food in household expenditures. Effects are weaker when countries are net exporters of agricultural products, have large agricultural sectors and/or are less integrated in global markets for non-agricultural trade. Once we control for these characteristics, the relationship between the country’s income per capita and the economic repercussions becomes negative. Overall, these findings suggest that the consequences of climate change on advanced countries, particularly through food prices, may be larger than previously thought.

