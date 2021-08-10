How to beat Thanatos in Hades

Roughly 10 months ago, Supergiant Games unleashed hell with Hades, a roughlite masterclass that took the gaming world by storm. Hades was limited to just Steam and Nintendo Switch at the time, but it is now on its way to PlayStation and Xbox with “Game of the Year” slapped on the box art. As a super-fan of Supergiant Games with projects like Transistor and Bastion, I decided to wait for a potential console version of Hades because I wanted to earn that beautiful Platinum like I did with their previous games. Now that it’s here and after spending several dozen hours of gameplay with about 40 escape attempts, Hades is by far one of the pinnacle games in its genre. Supergiant’s wild attempt to blend core elements from different genres into Hades has proven to mix exceptionally well, to the point that it makes it nearly impossible to put down.