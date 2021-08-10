How to beat Thanatos in Hades
Hades can be pretty challenging, though perhaps never more so than when Thanatos shows up. Greek mythology’s personification of death, Than can show his face (and chiseled muscles) at the most inopportune of moments. He challenges players to a contest to see who can score the most kills in a set space of time, though, naturally, he’s pretty good at killing. So, here’s how to beat Thanatos in Hades and get the Death Dealer Achievement or Trophy at the same time.www.gamerevolution.com
Comments / 0