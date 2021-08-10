Cancel
Amend ‘Contradictory’ Tax Policy to Hit Climate Goals, U.K. Told

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.K. must strengthen its environmental taxes before it hosts a key UN climate summit in November, the Association of Accounting Technicians said Tuesday. “The British Government should take action to enhance its environmental credentials” by making changes in numerous areas of tax policy that “appear to contradict its commitment to reaching net zero by 2050,” said Phil Hall, the AAT’s head of public affairs & public policy, in a letter to government minister and COP26 President Alok Sharma.

