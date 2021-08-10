Cancel
Redistricting commission starts work under rushed deadline

Marietta Times
 6 days ago

The Ohio Redistricting Commission had their first meeting Friday without much fanfare, and very little on the agenda, despite a squeezed timeline to get their work done. Gov. Mike DeWine called the commission, which oversees the redrawing of legislative and Congressional voting districts, to order and announced the appointment of members and transferred the rest of the business to the commission’s co-chairs, House Speaker Bob Cupp and state Sen. Vernon Sykes, D-Akron.

