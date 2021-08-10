Dealing with a Fear of Marriage

It’s not surprising that the prospect of getting married can be scary for some people. After all, you’re publicly committing, before friends, family, the law, and if you’re religious, God, to be faithful in sickness and in health, for richer and for poorer, until death do you part. And should you choose to divorce, it’s not only potentially distressing and embarrassing but costly, often for quite a while. Plus, if kids are involved, it can be even more difficult.