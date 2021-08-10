Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

‘No reason to panic’ – vaccine expert suggests booster jabs may not be needed

newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group (PA) (PA Wire)

An autumn Covid-19 vaccine booster programme may not be needed, one of the country’s leading vaccination experts has suggested.

So far the data suggests that the vaccines are holding out against the virus which causes Covid-19 and protecting the double-jabbed from severe disease and death, Professor Sir Andrew Pollard said.

He said that any waning of protection provided by the vaccines would be “gradual” and would be picked up on quickly through UK surveillance systems.

Sir Andrew said that “there isn’t any reason at this moment to panic”.

And vaccine stockpiles would be better used in countries where vulnerable people are yet to be vaccinated ahead of booster programmes or vaccinating children, he suggested.

Health officials have set out a timeline for a potential booster campaign, should one be needed.

Under the plans, all over 50s and the clinically vulnerable could be offered a third Covid-19 vaccine as well as a flu shot between September and the middle of December.

The proposals are not set in stone and have been announced so that the NHS can prepare for the programme while more information is gathered on whether or not a booster campaign is necessary.

Asked about a potential autumn booster campaign, Sir Andrew told the group of parliamentarians: “The decision to boost or not should be scientifically driven.

PA Graphics (PA Graphics)

“The time which we would need to boost is if we saw evidence that there was an increase in hospitalisation or people dying amongst those who are vaccinated.

“That is not something that we’re seeing at the moment.

“But we have to also have an understanding scientifically about how the vaccines work and they are providing very high levels of protection against that severe end of the spectrum, but also, even as the levels of immunity start to drop that we can measure in the blood, our immune system still remembers that we were vaccinated and we’ll be remembering decades from now that we have those two doses of vaccine.

“So there isn’t any reason at this moment to panic.”

He added: “We’re not seeing a problem with breakthrough severe disease.

“We have this sort of understanding of the biology that puts us in a good place to know that even if we started to see some waning of protection that would not be a complete switch-off of protection, we’re not going to get to the end of September and suddenly find that the pandemic starts again.

“If there was any fall-off in protection it is something which will happen gradually, and it will happen at a point where we can pick it up and be able to respond.

“For that reason, at this moment, those doses that are available that could be used for boosting or for childhood programmes and much better deployed for people who will die over the next six months rather than that very unlikely scenario of a sudden collapse in the programmes in countries that are highly vaccinated.”

Sir Andrew said: “If there is a stockpile of doses, then they really need to go where they can have the greatest impact.”

PA Graphics (PA Graphics)

Dr Gregg Gonsalves, associate professor of epidemiology at Yale University, told a meeting that countries should prioritise vulnerable people in other parts of the world before considering booster programmes.

He said: “Every country in the world that is sitting on doses needs to get them on a plane and get them to the places that need them now.

“You have vaccinated most people in the UK.

“If we’re going to boost people in the UK and United States before the rest of the world, we have to ask really what we’re doing and whom we’re doing it for.

“I have two doses of Pfizer, I’ll be protected against serious disease and death.

“I don’t need another booster, the data shows that I’m adequately protected against serious disease and hospitalisation.

“So, let’s get the doses on the plane, let’s move them quickly.”

He added: “Our vision for global vaccination is underwhelming to say that least and we have to do more.”

