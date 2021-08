GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling capped by looming Federal Reserve policy change. Sterling stalls near the middle of its six-month range. UK economic data improves, promising an advance in the third quarter. Covid cases climb but future direction and impact are uncertain. FXStreet Forecast Poll is bullish but the gains are minor. Sterling declined on the week but the close at 1.3861, just points from the open, gave no indication that the pound was any closer to departing from the ranges of the past six weeks, or in a wider definition, the past six months. Read more...