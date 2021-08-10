Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Southlake, TX

This Southlake Beauty on Over an Acre is a Lot to Love!

By Karen Eubank
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Southlake has become one of the most popular places for families to purchase a home in the Metroplex. There’s a lot to love here. Not only are you mere minutes to Lake Grapevine’s Silver Lake Marina and the 758-acre Bob Jones Nature Center and Preserve, but you also have award-winning schools, a strong sense of community, and easy access to DFW International Airport.

westlake.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
59K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver, TX
Local
Texas Business
Fort Worth, TX
Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Fort Worth, TX
Southlake, TX
Business
City
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Real Estate
City
Southlake, TX
Southlake, TX
Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Jenkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acre#Fitness#Champions Club#The Marq Southlake#The Garden Court Addition#Garabedian Properties#701 Garden Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Southlake, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Toasted Yolk Cafe coming to Southlake this fall

Houston-based Toasted Yolk Cafe will open a location late this fall at 2800 E. Southlake Blvd., in Southlake's Gateway Plaza Shopping Center, according to a press release. The chain of restaurants has grown to more than 20 locations since 2010 and features the tag line, "It's never too early to get Toasted!" The franchise offers a full bar and pairs breakfast and lunch dishes alongside juices, coffees and cocktails.
Highland Park, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

We Found A Residential Rental in Highland Park!

Finding a residential rental these days is like the proverbial needle in the haystack, so when I discovered this fully furnished two-story traditional luxury lease in Highland Park, I just about fainted. We all know sales inventory is moving at lightning speed. But, what most people don’t realize is residential...
Interior DesignPosted by
DFW Community News

Farmhouse refresh with Gap Home!

I seriously cannot believe we have been in the farmhouse over a year now! Time sure does fly! We absolutely love it here. Of course we are super excited about our new home, but it will be hard to say goodbye to this one. When we moved in we decorated with a bunch of stuff from our old house and it worked great, but it was time for a little refresh. I found so many cute things from the new GAP HOME line that I cannot wait to share with you!
Plano, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Plano House of Comedy planning for September opening in The Shops at Legacy

Plano House of Comedy plans to open in September at The Shops at Legacy, 7301 Lone Star Drive, Plano. The comedy club, which is taking over the space formerly occupied by the Blue Martini lounge, will feature a dine-in experience with drinks and standup comedy. Renovations on the space began in early 2020 with an eye to open later that year, co-owner Rick Bronson said, but that work and the original planned opening of the club were pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic. The club has several shows on its website calendar for September with the earliest currently being with comedian Trevor Wallace on Sept. 9. When the venue opens, Bronson said he expects it will operate Tuesdays through Sundays, and it will feature a mixture of local comics and touring entertainers from around the country. Bronson also has House of Comedy locations in Arizona, Minnesota and British Columbia in Canada as well as a The Comic Strip location in Alberta, Canada. 780-483-5999. tx.houseofcomedy.net.
Plano, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Korean fried chicken restaurant bb.q Chicken to open on Preston Road in north Plano

Korean fried chicken restaurant bb.q Chicken expects to open by the end of August at 8240 Preston Road, Ste. 130, Plano. The business offers fried chicken in a variety of flavors, including golden original, hot spicy, honey garlic, Gang-Jeong and more. Kimchi fried rice, french fries, cheese sticks and other side items are also on the menu. A phone number and website are not yet available.
Home & GardenPosted by
DFW Community News

From What To Whoa, This Lake Highlands Home Cuts Through The Clutter

Shepherds Construction and Renovation had their work cut out for them at 9936 Estate Lane. It was a *bit* of a hoarder situation and bit is an understatement. When they first toured the property, very delicately I might add, they noticed something. It hummed. Literally. There were 3 fully functioning beehives living on the other side of the ceiling. Step One was organically relocating those colonies back to nature where they belonged.
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

Twin Peaks Adds to Longstanding Texas Presence with Launch of Corporate Store Expansion

The ultimate sports lodge is set to open three new corporate restaurants in Burleson, Grand Prairie and Amarillo, Texas this fall and winter. After opening its doors in Lewisville in 2005, Twin Peaks’ lodges quickly gained traction in Texas markets, leading to more than 25 new locations in every major city across the Lone Star State. Along with its Texas popularity, Twin Peaks has grown into a global brand with more than 80 locations. Now, the Dallas-Fort Worth-based company is well-positioned for growth and is bringing its 29-degree beer and scratch-made menu to even more of the great state with new openings planned in Burleson, Grand Prairie and Amarillo, Texas.
Frisco, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Students sign up for Frisco ISD's online school; Roanoke to host barbecue showcase and more top DFW news

Read the top business and community news from the past week from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. During the Aug. 9 board meeting, Frisco ISD staff said 8,213 students have signed up for the virtual learning environment. At the meeting, trustees approved staff to seek a waiver from the Texas Education Agency to at least receive partial funding for these students.
Grapevine, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Lindsey Kate

Party every night at Willhoite's, which offers the best live music in Grapevine Wednesday through Sunday. Hear the best live music from professional musicians and local bands.
Theater & DancePosted by
DFW Community News

DivaDance in the Park

These fun, stress-free dance classes are inspired by your favorite songs and throwbacks!. Instructors teach the routine, break down the choreography with counts and lyrics, and are. highly trained to help you achieve muscle memory. All ability levels welcome. The event will be held at Old Settler’s if the weather...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Oops Alert!: What’s Wrong With This Picture?

Stationers, stone engravers and sign makers have been busy replacing longstanding names of buildings, parks and streets. So, one would think it would have become old hat to know that a previously named institution would be “formerly known as.” It appears from this Dallas Arts District page that someone must have skipped that lesson in grammar.
Grapevine, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Mojo Brothers

Party every night at Willhoite's, which offers the best live music in Grapevine Wednesday through Sunday. Hear the best live music from professional musicians and local bands.

Comments / 0

Community Policy