WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The dean of the College of Engineering at Purdue University says the newly-announced Hypersonic Ground Test Center at the Purdue Aerospace District will “create jobs and knowledge together” in the area of hypersonics. The facility will be operated by an independent, nonprofit consortium of industry members and hosted by Purdue. Mung Chiang, who also serves as executive vice president of Purdue, says combining the facility with Purdue’s own $41 million Hypersonic Applied Research Facility and Rolls-Royce’s recently-announced test center will make the university the epicenter of hypersonics research.