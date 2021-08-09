Could someone be prosecuted for sending someone prescription drugs?

This is illegal, and depending on the type of drugs could be prosecuted as a serious felony offense. If someone needs medicine, they need to go see a doctor. These answers provided by Sean P. Martin, Esq. are not intended nor shall it be deemed to be the rendering of legal advice. The answers above are given based on the information provided, which is insufficient to give meaningful legal advice. These answers shall not be construed as part of the creation of an attorney-client relationship, nor shall it impose an obligation on the part of the attorney to respond to further inquiry. The Questioner has responsibility of obtaining legal advise from an attorney and is urged to do so.