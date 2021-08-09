Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Could someone be prosecuted for sending someone prescription drugs?

By Asked in Los Angeles, CA
avvo.com
 6 days ago

This is illegal, and depending on the type of drugs could be prosecuted as a serious felony offense. If someone needs medicine, they need to go see a doctor. These answers provided by Sean P. Martin, Esq. are not intended nor shall it be deemed to be the rendering of legal advice. The answers above are given based on the information provided, which is insufficient to give meaningful legal advice. These answers shall not be construed as part of the creation of an attorney-client relationship, nor shall it impose an obligation on the part of the attorney to respond to further inquiry. The Questioner has responsibility of obtaining legal advise from an attorney and is urged to do so.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prescription Drugs#Medicine
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
U.S. Politicshoumatimes.com

New Marijuana Decriminalization Law Goes Into Effect Today

Opinion sent by Rep. Cedric Glover, who sponsored the bill to decriminalize marijuana in the legislature:. On Sunday, August 1, Louisiana will finally join the ranks of U.S. states that have reformed their marijuana laws when Act 247 (House Bill 652) goes into effect. Starting today, possession of 14 grams...
Cuyahoga County, OHdefendernetwork.com

Black woman gets 18 months prison, white woman gets probation for same crime

The Root‘s Michael Harriet reports that two women—one Black, one white—were convicted of the exact same crime, yet received far different outcomes. And to say the two were guilty of the same offense is slighty misleding, as the white woman’s actions were so over-the-top and so far outreached the sister’s actions, that she was potentially facing 60 years in prison while the Black woman’s maximum time was less than three years.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public Healthaninjusticemag.com

Americans Would Rather Get Arrested Than Take the COVID-19 Vaccine

Two arrests in Hawaii show just how far our collective critical thinking skills have declined. It was reported today that two tourists have been arrested in Hawaii after showing up to the island state with fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. This is getting ridiculous. And it tells us a lot of crazy things at once, none of them good.
Congress & Courtskiss951.com

Court Requires Man To Get The COVID-19 Vaccine Or Go To Jail

Ohio Court Requires Man, 21, To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Despite His Refusal. A 21-year-old man in Ohio was ordered to get the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of his probation. If he is not vaccinated by his next court appearance he will be sent back to jail. The man has stated he will not get the vaccine. He was sentenced to two years probation for possession of fentanyl. The judge said in a statement, this defendant was in possession of fentanyl which is deadlier than the vaccine and Covid-19. The defendant expressed no objections during the proceedings and stated no medical concerns.
Religionwashingtonnewsday.com

After the controversial mask guidance, most Mormons support the church, saying, “We Obey the Law of the Land.”

After the controversial mask guidance, most Mormons support the church, saying, “We Obey the Law of the Land.”. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ First Presidency, the church’s highest governing body, released a statement Wednesday asking churchgoers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and to wear face masks during public meetings.
HealthKevinMD.com

Delta surge warning: Ignoring jaw pain comes at too high a price

As surges of the Delta variant alarm officials and citizens in this country and around the world, while the cases of COVID-19 have reached more than 200 million worldwide, a less visible threat re-emerges. If health care professionals are not allowed to perform non-emergency procedures, as was the case in...
LawDallas News

Murder, mayhem and in-laws: Purposeful conditional bequests

Don’t let the grave stop you from harassing a boorish in-law. Texas thinks it is a fine idea. It is completely legal to write your will in such a way that your daughter does not receive her inheritance until after she has divorced her husband, or he has died. It does not matter that your will could give the impression that the husband is a worthless or profligate husband who would otherwise squander her inheritance. He probably is.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Anti-masker Cardinal who decried COVID vaccines and said they would lead to microchips in people's bodies is on a ventilator after catching the virus in Wisconsin

An ultra-conservative cardinal who avoids using masks and has said that COVID vaccines will lead to 'microchips' in people's bodies is on a ventilator at a Wisconsin hospital after catching coronavirus. Raymond L. Burke, 73, was visiting his native state from Rome when he got the virus, telling his Twitter...
TennisInside Higher Ed

Another Parent Admits Guilt

Another parent has admitted guilt in the admissions scandal. Elisabeth Kimmel admitted that she paid Rick Singer and others $275,000 to facilitate her daughter's admission to Georgetown University by having Georgetown tennis coach Gordon Ernst allocate a tennis admission slot to her daughter, even though she was not a competitive tennis player and was not actually being recruited to play. Kimmel also paid Singer and others $250,000 to facilitate her son's admission to the University of Southern California as a pole vault recruit, even though he was not a pole vaulter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy