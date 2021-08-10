Melanie Maria Goodreaux goes solo, as seven characters, in ‘Rita is the Goat’

Some people would rather talk poorly about Married…With Children since during its run, the show was one of the more raunchy and cartoon-like programs on the air, and the show didn’t pull any punches when it came to certain topics since it was all about hitting the soft spots and making certain that it wasn’t really a priority to pay attention the feelings of the audience. It was about comedy and that was pretty much it. There might have been a bit of sentiment here and there that people appreciated, but otherwise, it was a show that at one time had to wonder if it was going to get canceled since people were up in arms about the content. More than anything though, the characters made this show, and their attitudes and manner of behavior made the show. But, like every show, there were those characters that didn’t make a lot of sense and weren’t all that liked by the fans. The character that gets this distinction on this show was Seven, the young kid played by Shane Sweet that was dumped on the Bundy’s by Peggy’s cousin Zemus and his wife Ida Mae.