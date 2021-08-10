Melanie Maria Goodreaux goes solo, as seven characters, in ‘Rita is the Goat’
WEST STOCKBRIDGE — For those who identify as women and mothers, society’s expectations can feel relentless. Individual opinions (bordering on judgment) — not to mention outlets for sharing those opinions — are everywhere, leaving many women to feel scrutinized no matter what they choose. Enter Melanie Maria Goodreaux — a poet, playwright, fiction writer, actor, and director-dramatist from New Orleans, Louisiana — who lives, writes, and creates theater in New York City. Goodreaux’s new work, “Rita is the Goat,” touches on the complexities of these truths and then some.theberkshireedge.com
