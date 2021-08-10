DJI Agras T30 and T10 Now Available Internationally

Following a leak in June, DJI's sub-250-gram entry-level drone, the DJI Mini SE, is now available in the United States. At $300, the Mini SE is DJI's most affordable drone. As noted by Drone DJ, the DJI Mini SE is essentially a cheaper version of DJI's original Mini. In our review of the Mini in 2019, we called it 'the perfect drone for beginners.' In 2020, the DJI Mini 2 came out. In our DJI Mini 2 review, we remarked that the Mini 2 built upon the excellent concept of the original Mini and included significant improvements. The Mini 2 launched at $450, $150 more expensive than the new Mini SE.