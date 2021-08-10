Cancel
DJI Agras T30 and T10 Now Available Internationally

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDJI, the world’s leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, today expands the world’s ability to grow and nurture its food supply by making the Agras T30 and T10 agriculture drones available in over 100 additional countries. The Agras T30 and T10 were developed in partnership with farmers to make aerial precision agriculture more accessible and convenient than ever, allowing drone technology to improve their productivity and help feed a growing world.

