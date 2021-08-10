Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

I Am Fish is a physics platformer that's secretly a horror game

By Ed Thorn
rockpapershotgun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what can only be described as a natural transition, Bossa Studios have followed up physics based platformer I Am Bread with I Am Fish. The premise remains similar, but you could say that yeast has been swapped for beast this time around, as you take control of four different fish and help them escape to the ocean.

www.rockpapershotgun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physics#Flying Fish#Cod#Platformer#Bossa Studios#Am Bread#English#Paddington Bear#The Finding Nemo#Silent Hill#Dark Souls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Pixar
Related
Video GamesTouchArcade

Infinite: Horror Escape Games

Play puzzles and brain teasers in one of the best new horror and escape games free! In this one of the top easy horror g…. Play puzzles and brain teasers in one of the best new horror and escape games free! In this one of the top easy horror games, your goal is to find hidden objects and solve puzzles needed to become a hero! What happens next in this scary game will be an endless escape for you, everything is in mystery, the adventure starts... A beautiful princess Luna lived in a beautiful and magnificent palace.One day Princess Luna is going to hunt in that dark forest. Then Luna saw witch the something here in the forest cave, The Witch spotted princess Luna,The witch practices magic in the wild cave, Princess Luna will go into the cave and see the witch is practicing magic, Witch you have spoiled my magic, I turn you into an idol in anger, Your duty is to save that Princess Luna that was cursed. Find and give you 50 magic liquid bottles to free from the statue of Princess Luna, You have given 50 Magic Liquid Bottles, so Transform Statue into Princess Luna. Can you save your princess Luna return back to the real world? Challenge yourself in these festive and bright free horror escape games! If you want a realistic and creepy horror ghost logic escape game, play this fun free terror and super scary exploration adventure game, we expect you to complete the game, solve brain teasers and puzzles. New point and click horror adventure in ‘escape games’ genre: 50 greatest inventions, many locations Hidden objects and challenging puzzles for your brain Elaborate experiments that you need to figure out and conduct Free hints for those who stuck Intuitive interface, clear clues Puzzle adventures for adults and kids Play one of the best horror: infinity escape room games and find hidden objects you need to win!
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Best co-op horror games

There’s something magical about playing horror games with friends — it brings out the feeling of holding on for dear life, or of playing hide and seek in a familiar place. If you and your friends need a good scare, we’ve got you covered with these 10 excellent horror games to play with friends, from our least favorite to our most favorite.
Video GamesCollider

"I Want to Play a Game": Contemporary Survival Game Horror Movies & What They Say About Us

With the popularity of escape rooms and immersive haunted experiences, the “survival games” horror sub-genre has been growing. Many of these films borrow heavily from preceding, influential films centered on sadistic games, including The Game, Cube, Battle Royale, and Saw. The new wave of survival game films largely focuses on a seemingly innocent game, building to bloody life or death stakes, often melding fiction and reality. These deadly games range from manhunts for sport to supernatural board games to escape rooms and haunted experiences that become all too real. Survival game films of the past decade have increasingly offered more commentary on society’s growing self-involved mentality, the bloodthirsty nature of man, and the ugliness and corruption in the world.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Humankind is also coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC at launch

Humankind is sure angling for a strategic victory this month, outlasting other contenders in the shrinking pool of the top games in August we'd been looking forward to. Better yet than just holding its ground, Amplitude Studios have just announced that their Civ-alike will be coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC at launch as well. That, and they've prepared a snazzy trailer full of big numbers to show just how much you'll be able to get up to in their 4X 'em up later this month.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Indie adventure-puzzle game I Am Dead out now on PlayStation and Xbox

Annapurna Interactive and Hollow Ponds’ adventure-puzzle game I Am Dead is now available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. I Am Dead is an incredible game, developed by Hollow Ponds and released in October of last year on Nintendo Switch and PC. It invites us to an adventure full of puzzles in which we will accompany Morris Lupton, a conservator of a recently deceased museum who manages to reunite with his dog Sparky’s fantasy and discovers a cataclysm that is about to destroy the island on which he lives.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Tales Of Arise is fast, furious fun, and a JRPG that's surprisingly light on its feet

I'm a lifelong JRPG fan, but my history with Bandai Namco's venerated Tales series is spotty. I'm not sure how that happened. I might’ve been turned off by the 2001 fan translation of the original SNES game - yes, the same translation that suggested 17-year-old heroine Arche Klein “[Fornicates] like a tiger.” Or maybe it was Tales of Phantasia, in which all instances of the word “Ragnarok” became “kangaroo” thanks to a sloppy localization error. Again, I turned away. Finally, in 2019, a breakthrough. I bought Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition and was quickly enamored. Tales' traditional action-heavy combat system worked well with Vesperia's lush, ruins-dotted world, and its wise-cracking characters are honestly hilarious at times. (Foul-mouthed researcher Rita Mordio is a hoot, especially when she torments Karol, the party’s tagalong brat.)
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Cookie Clicker announces Steam release and new tunes by C418

The idle game about baking trillions of treats has cooked itself up a bit of a remaster. Developer Orteil has announced that Cookie Clicker is getting itself a Steam release planned for September, complete with all the little sugary bits of premium release goodness and some snazzy new music by C418 of Minecraft music fame. The new version will be ad-free, though Orteil says that the web version will still be the primary version, receiving updates first and the same development as the Steam launch.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Aragami 2 is coming to Game Pass on launch, so here's a new trailer

Aragami 2 will be sneaking onto Xbox Game Pass next month. The third-person stealth game was announced for the subscription at last night’s ID@Xbox showcase, which is great news as it’s a decent stealth series that supports co-op. Convincing others to join you on a supernatural assassination jaunt just got a lot easier. They also snuck a “story trailer” out after the announcement. Have a peep.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Lovely puzzler Inked: A Tale Of Love has sketched out a re-release on PC

If Inked: A Tale Of Love looks familiar, it may be because it had already caught your eye, like mine, when it originally launched on PC back in 2018. The lovely, colourful ballpoint pen artwork is hard to forget. After feeling that they didn't nail their vision at its initial launch, Somnium Games have been working on a re-release of the game with an "upgraded storyline, better controls, and more immersive graphics." The upgraded Inked, with all those new niceties, launches on August 27th.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Lightyear Frontier looks like Stardew Valley with mechs

Stardew Valley is about leaving the city behind for a simple life where honest toil is rewarded with a flourishing home. Lightyear Frontier asks: what if your honest toil was performed from the cockpit of a stompy mech with lasers on its arms?. The game was announced with a trailer...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Players are bringing actual chivalry to Chivalry 2

Brendon "Crown" Morris has fought, killed, and died a martyr, all for his right to duel without interruption. Little is held sacrosanct on Chivalry 2’s battlefields. There’s a reason Torn Banner Studios' Alex Hayter describes the medieval first-person-slasher as a “bar fight”. Fish kills are memorialized. Noble fools die forgotten.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Age Of Empires 2: Definitive Edition adds new civilisations - the Poles and the Bohemians

Historical RTS Age Of Empires 2: Definitive Edition has a brand new DLC with two new civilisations for you to play as. Dawn Of The Dukes introduces the Poles, farmers and nobles with great cavalry units and blokes with giant hammers, and the Bohemians, a civilisation of gunpowder and monks with explosive medieval tanks. This is the second decent chunk of newness for the game in six months, which isn't bad for a game that's over 20 years old.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Two Strikes is a deadly beat-'em-up coming to BitSummit 2021

Japanese indie game festival BitSummit is returning and has just revealed its lineup of games. There's some familiar faces among the mix - Haven Park, for example - but as usual there's also a bunch of stunning-looking games we haven't written about previously. Among them, Two Strikes, pictured above. It's...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Top-down RPG The Ascent looks incredible in first person

The Ascent’s cyberpunk vistas were made to be seen from above, but there’s a stunning amount of detail in the game when you get down to ground level. YouTuber Griff Griffin unlocked the camera and wandered around the Arcology, the game’s central city. He discovered a fascinating level of fidelity for a top-down RPG and made me crave a first-person game set in the world.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Surprise, juicy action RPG Garden Story just launched its sweet adventures

Tiny grape guardian adventure Garden Story had been planning a release for an unannounced date this summer and oh look! It's today. This little community sim and combat 'em up has been in the works for a bit and has ripened enough to pick at last. A new launch day trailer shows off some more of all Concord's slashing, questing, and adventuring to conquor all the Rot invading The Grove.

Comments / 0

Community Policy