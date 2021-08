The Energy Drone & Robotics Coalition (EDRC), the leading organization dedicated to improving safety, efficiency, ROI, and security in energy operations through the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV’s) and related technology, has announced a partnership with The Airborne International Response Team (AIRT), the leading 501(c)3 non-profit organization supporting the use of unmanned systems for public safety and disaster response – and official home of DRONERESPONDERS® – to produce the DRONERESPONDERS Emergency Planning and Disaster Response UAV Forum as a co-located event on Monday, October 25 at the 2021 Energy Drone & Robotics Summit (EDRS) at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott.