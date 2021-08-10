Cancel
Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls City Council approves tentative budget, schedules public hearing

By ZAC EZZONE zezzone@magicvalley.com
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWIN FALLS — City Council has approved a tentative budget for the 2022 fiscal year and scheduled a public hearing for the document’s final adoption. The council approved the roughly $69.5 million preliminary budget during a meeting Monday evening. This budget is nearly 4.7% smaller than the city’s $72.8 million budget for the ongoing fiscal year, which runs through the end of September.

