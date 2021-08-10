Cancel
Amazon Producing a New Sci-Fi Action Thriller Titled TIME ZONE

By Joey Paur
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Studios has picked up a new sci-fi action thriller film project from Bill Marsilii and Terry Rossio titled Time Zone. The story is about “a covert squad of first responders equipped with technology that allows them to manipulate time.” Well, that certainly sounds like an interesting concept, and I’m curious to see what exactly it ends up being.

