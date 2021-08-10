Cancel
Boston Beer Co. (SAM) and PepsiCo (PEP) Partner to Launch HARD MTN DEW Alcoholic Drink

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Boston Beer Company(NYSE: SAM) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced plans to enter a business collaboration to produce HARD MTN DEW alcoholic beverage. The partnership unites Boston Beer's world-class innovation and expertise in alcoholic beverages with one of PepsiCo's most iconic and beloved brands.

