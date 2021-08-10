Boston Beer Co. (SAM) and PepsiCo (PEP) Partner to Launch HARD MTN DEW Alcoholic Drink

Without even thinking about it, you count on your favorite beverage to consistently deliver the flavor you crave. Meanwhile, you might not realize it, but the big soft drink companies are forever busy at work, innovating new products and assessing how well current products are being received. As Coca-Cola recently announced the discontinuations of four well-known drinks they produce, it's clear Coke, and other soda giants, are changing up some products to respond to demand—or a lack thereof.