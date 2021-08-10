This Day in MendoHistory: August 10, 1952- Mendocino Celebrates Its Centennial

August 10, 1952 – Mendocino celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the town with a parade, barbecue, and dancing. An estimated 5,000 people attended the weekend Centennial celebration. The event began on Saturday with a display of antiques and heirlooms loaned by local residents. Later, an old-fashioned revue was held at the high school gym, featuring young townsfolk modeling the clothing and jewelry of their parents and grandparents while the stories of the founders were retold. A dance sponsored by the Fire Department completed the evening.