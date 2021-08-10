Patrons of Fort Bragg’s Los Gallitos Restaurant Encouraged to Test for COVID-19 After Case Traced to Location
The Mendocino County COVID-19 Department Operations Center has confirmed positive COVID-19 case at the following location:. Members of the public who visited this facility between the dates of Saturday, July 31st and Wednesday, August 4th 2021 may have been exposed to COVID-19, and are advised to seek COVID-19 testing if unvaccinated, or seek testing if exhibiting symptoms while vaccinated. Covid-19 Testing.mendofever.com
