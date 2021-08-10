Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ukiah, CA

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association: ‘We May Be Heading into Yet Another Year of Low Rainfall’

By Matt LaFever
mendofever.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you for all you have done to reduce water use! We are moving into the driest part of the year, the drought has deepened, and our reservoirs are losing storage volume at a rapid rate, so please redouble your efforts to use water efficiently, especially outdoors where most residential water is used. Unfortunately, the message to conserve is not reaching everyone. Please help by posting on social media; talking to friends, family, neighbors, and co-workers; picking up a free yard sign; and getting a free water saving kit at the Drought Drop By 9 AM to Noon at Lucky’s in Ukiah on August 21 (details attached).

mendofever.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Ukiah, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Water Supplies#Water Conservation#Water Storage#Noaa#La Ni A#Sf Chronicle#Mcrcd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy