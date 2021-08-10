National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association: ‘We May Be Heading into Yet Another Year of Low Rainfall’

Thank you for all you have done to reduce water use! We are moving into the driest part of the year, the drought has deepened, and our reservoirs are losing storage volume at a rapid rate, so please redouble your efforts to use water efficiently, especially outdoors where most residential water is used. Unfortunately, the message to conserve is not reaching everyone. Please help by posting on social media; talking to friends, family, neighbors, and co-workers; picking up a free yard sign; and getting a free water saving kit at the Drought Drop By 9 AM to Noon at Lucky’s in Ukiah on August 21 (details attached).