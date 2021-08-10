Woman, 23, fighting for life after being struck by semi-truck

Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

A 23-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries when she was hit by a semi-truck Monday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the semi-truck was traveling northbound on Highway 52 in Pine Island Township, Goodhue County, when the truck and pedestrian collided at 11:09 p.m.

The 23-year-old Rochester woman, identified as Julia Rose Hoge, was taken to St. Marys in Rochester with life-threatening injuries.

The 57-year-old semi-truck driver from Iowa was not injured.

No other details have been released.

Monday's pedestrian crash is the second serious vehicle-pedestrian incident the State Patrol has investigated in as many days.

On Sunday night, a 21-year-old man from Thief River Falls was driving westbound on Highway 1 near 160th Avenue in North Township, Pennington County, when he struck a pedestrian, according to the State Patrol's report.

The pedestrian, Edward Charles Garza, 61, of San Antonio, Texas, was believed to be walking eastbound down the center of the westbound lane when he was hit, the State Patrol said.

He died from his injuries in the crash, which was reported at 3:23 a.m.

From January to June of this year, 206 people died on Minnesota roads, 23 of whom were pedestrians, the Minnesota Department of Traffic Safety says.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.