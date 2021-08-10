Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Hackers netting average of nearly $10,000 for stolen network access

By Jonathan Greig
ZDNet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report from cybersecurity company Intsights has spotlighted the thriving market on the dark web for network access that nets cybercriminals thousands of dollars. Paul Prudhomme, cyber threat intelligence advisor at IntSights, examined network access sales on underground Russian and English-language forums before compiling a study on why criminals sell their network access and how criminals transfer their network access to buyers.

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Prudhomme
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Access#Hackers#Data Breach#Cyber Threat Intelligence#Intsights#Intsights#Russian#Portuguese#Scada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
MarketsCFO.com

Crypto Hacker Returns Half of Stolen Assets

In a case of crypto crime apparently not paying, a hacker who stole some $600 million in digital assets from decentralized finance platform Poly Network has begun to return the ill-gotten gains. Poly Network disclosed Tuesday it was the target of one of the largest ever cryptocurrency heists and told...
Public Safetybeckershospitalreview.com

Inside the dark web: What hackers are selling network access to hospitals for

Some ransomware hackers sell unauthorized access to compromised hospital networks through the dark web, according to an Aug. 10 Intsights report. Through online forums hosted on the dark web, hackers buy and sell hospital administrator credentials and access to hospital networks. This data is used to launch ransomware attacks and steal medical records.
Public SafetyCoinDesk

Poly Network Prepares for Hacker to Return Millions in Stolen Crypto

The hacker who stole potentially $600 million from Poly Network asked for a multisig wallet to return the funds. Poly Network – a computer network that allows users to transfer digital tokens across different blockchains – has set up three wallet addresses in the hopes that the hacker who drained about $600 million in crypto on Tuesday will keep his word and return at least some of the stolen funds.
Marketsbleepingcomputer.com

Hacker behind biggest cryptocurrency heist ever returns stolen funds

The threat actor who hacked Poly Network's cross-chain interoperability protocol yesterday to steal over $600 million worth of cryptocurrency assets is now returning the stolen funds. As the Chinese decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Poly Network shared two hours ago, the hacker has already returned almost $260 million worth of stolen...
Public Safetybitcoinist.com

Poly Network Hacker Returns Stolen Funds After Requesting A Multisig Wallet

The Poly Network hacker pledges a payback after the huge fraudulent withdrawal of $600 million of a cross-chain project. The hacking of crypto funds occurred across three chains of the Ploy Network. Notably, this series of fraudulent exploits stand as one of the largest attacks in DeFi sector. However, the hacker pronounced the readiness to pay back the stolen digital assets.
MarketsZDNet

Poly Network hacker has now returned almost all the $600m in crypto taken

The cryptocurrency company behind a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that lost over $600 million to a hacker has received most of the assets back. In a strange turn of events, the hackers who stole the digital assets on Tuesday returned the bulk of it to DeFi platform Poly Network, which provides interoperability services across blockchains including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain.
MarketsDark Reading

Average Cost to Buy Access to a Compromised Company: $1,000

The average price of access to a compromised company's network is only $1,000, with credentials for virtual private networks (VPNs) and remote desktop protocol (RDP) servers the most common types of access sold, according to a new report that analyzes the results of a year-long survey of underground forums. Access...
CollegesGovernment Technology

Hackers Access Data of 355K People at University of Kentucky

(TNS) — Limited information for more than 350,000 students and teachers was accessed through a website hack of a database at the University of Kentucky College of Education, officials announced Thursday. UK officials said the breach was detected during an “annual cybersecurity inspection.” The compromised College of Education database, Digital...
Public SafetyStreetInsider.com

$600 Million Stolen from China-based Poly Network in One of the Biggest Cryptocurrency Thefts Ever, Hackers Eager to Return Stolen Assets

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. In one of the biggest thefts and hacking incidents concerning the cryptocurrency ecosystem, hackers stole more than $600 million from China-based Poly Network, a platform focused on the interoperability between multiple blockchains.
Public Safetycyberscoop.com

Hackers are using CAPTCHA techniques to scam email users

More email users fell for scams using CAPTCHA technology in 2020, a new report from security firm Proofpoint shows. The technique, which uses a visual puzzle to help authenticate human behavior, received 50 times as many clicks in 2020 compared to 2019. That’s still only a 5% overall response rate, researchers note. Comparatively, one in five users clicked attachment-based emails with malware disguised as Microsoft PowerPoints or Excel spreadsheets. Campaigns using attachments to hide malware made up one in four of the attacks researchers at Proofpoint monitored.
Internetthreatpost.com

WordPress Sites Abused in Aggah Spear-Phishing Campaign

The Pakistan-linked threat group’s campaign uses compromised WordPress sites to deliver the Warzone RAT to manufacturing companies in Taiwan and South Korea. Threat actors are using compromised WordPress websites to target manufacturers across Asia with a new spear-phishing campaign that delivers the Warzone RAT, a commodity infostealer available widely for purchase on criminal forums, researchers have found.

Comments / 0

Community Policy