In what appears to be a strangely quiet reveal, Google has listed its new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones on the Google Store with zero pomp and circumstance. In early May, a rumor published by Jon Prosser alleged that Google would be dramatically changing its camera design with the Pixel 6 smartphone, and it appears his rumors were right on the money. The new phone shares pretty much the exact design leaked by Prosser back then, which is extremely unusual and features a horizontal camera bump that stretches across the upper portion of the rear of the device.