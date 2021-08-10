Cancel
Bauhaus Is Getting Into the NFT Game

By Jon Blistein
New Haven Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoth rock greats Bauhaus have announced their first NFT collection, which was made in collaboration with cryptoartist Coldie. The collection arrives Tuesday, August 10th, via Nifty Gateway. The series comprises three unique 3D NFTs. The first is described as a “stereoscopic 3D anaglyph collage” of the artwork that accompanied the...

