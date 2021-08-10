Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Xbox Partners with Special Olympics for the Inaugural Gaming for Inclusion Esports Tournament

By Xbox Wire
GIZORAMA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning in 2014, Microsoft and Special Olympics have been working together with the goal of empowering Special Olympics athletes and Programs through technology. Then, in 2018, we kicked off a partnership with the Special Olympics USA Games by hosting the Xbox Gaming Tournament, a first in the world of competitive video gaming. Last year, in an effort to find innovative ways to support Special Olympics athletes during stay-at-home orders, we teamed up for the 2020 Special Olympics Xbox Virtual Gaming Event. Now, we’re going global with our partnership efforts with the launch of the inaugural esports experience Gaming for Inclusion presented by Microsoft.

gizorama.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Jamaal Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Xbox#Xbox Partners#Gaming For Inclusion#Unified#Madden Nfl#Nba#Xbox Virtual Gaming Event#Espn#Xbox Social Impact#Smash Gg#Xbox Twitch#Rocket League Tournament#Special Olympics Programs#Xbox Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Video Gamestmj4.com

Will esports be the next big thing at the Olympics?

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Olympics have dominated sports headlines, but another sport is plotting its own rise to the top. Some people are asking when we might see a gold medalist in esports. If you ask Josh Hafkin, he would tell you video games aren’t his whole life. But,...
Motorsportschatsports.com

Allied Esports and NASCAR launch gaming truck tour

NASCAR, Allied Esports, Martinsville Speedway, Daytona International Speedway, Watkins Glen International, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Motorsport Network, Michigan. Esports entertainment company Allied Esports has announced a collaboration with NASCAR to introduce gaming activations that will take place at a number of Cup Series races. The collaboration...
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Xbox and Twitch are partnering again for another /twitchgaming Showcase

Microsoft has announced that it is partnering with Twitch again for a second /twitchgaming Showcase: ID@Xbox. The event will take place on August 10th at 9 a.m. PT and features “tons of independent titles, including brand new game announcements from developers and publishers such as Rebellion, Chump Squad, and others.” A few confirmed titles for the show include The Artful Escape, OlliOlli World, Library of Ruina, and RPG Time.
Video GamesFinancial Times

The Olympics need esports more than esports need the Olympics

As the athletes marched around the stadium for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, they were accompanied by an unexpected soundtrack: a rousing suite of video game music from the likes of Final Fantasy and Sonic the Hedgehog. It was a reminder that Japan takes gaming seriously, and the...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Xbox Game Studios Partners With Waze For A Halo Infinite Experience

Xbox Game Studios and 343 Industries have partnered with Waze for a special Halo Infinite promotion when it comes to guidance. For a short time you can now select one of two new voices to guide you around the city as they have added UNSC and Banished guides into the app. It's nothing you need to pay for, but when you update the app, you'll see a Halo option in the voice selections, when you'll essentially get guided by either a marine telling you where to go, or an alien complaining about the traffic. But it won't be around forever, just long enough to promote the game and get some fun out of the app. We have more details below from Xbox Wire about the promotion.
Businesschatsports.com

Alpha Esports partners with Mais Esports

Canadian technology company Alpha Esports has announced a new partnership with Brazilian esports media firm Mais Esports. As a result of the deal, Mais Esports will use and promote Alpha Esports’s platform GamerzArena. As one of Brazil’s largest esports media providers, Mais Esports is a distributor of gaming news and...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Xbox Live WARNING: Fans Can Download New Free Xbox One Game TODAY

If you have an Xbox Live Gold subscription and want to play something new this weekend, you’re spoiled for choice. For both Xbox One and Xbox Series X, Microsoft is the place to be by offering three free trials. In addition to the recently released launch of Darksiders 3, the...
Video GamesComicBook

Crunchyroll Partners With Xbox to Offer Xbox Game Pass for PC for a Limited Time

Crunchyroll, the popular anime streaming subscription service, has announced a rather stellar promotion in partnership with Xbox. As part of the celebration of the recent Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2021, it was announced that Crunchyroll Premium subscribers can now receive three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC. There are a few caveats to the promotion, as there always are with these things, but it is still a significant offer considering the wide array of titles available on Xbox Game Pass for PC.
Video Gamesesports.net

Pokémon Unite Esports – Is the MOBA the next competitive game?

Pokémon Unite is the latest release in the popular series, but this spin-off game has a few differences. For starters, it’s a MOBA. This is the first game of its type to come to the Pokémon franchise and it marks a pretty big departure from previous games. Aside from the change to its genre, it is the first with serious and focused attention for esports.
Video Gamesthurrott.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming Comes to Xbox App for Windows

Microsoft is letting Xbox Insiders preview Xbox Cloud Gaming—previously called Project xCloud—in Windows via the Xbox app. Currently, the only supported way to use the game streaming service in Windows is with Microsoft Edge or other web browsers. “We’re excited to announce we’re bringing Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) to the...
Orlando, FLfox35orlando.com

You could design the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games cauldron

Organizers are getting ready for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games set for next June in Orlando. They are putting out a call for artists and they want someone to design the cauldron that will be lit for the opening ceremony. The deadline for submission is August 21st. Submit your...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

What is Xbox Cloud Gaming?

Playing games from the comfort of your sofa or ergonomic gaming chair is generally the preferred way to play your games. Kicking your feet up in front of your Xbox console and playing Forza Horizon 4 on the big screen while munching on a bag of Doritos, or lounging in that bucket seat gaming chair rocking out some Gears Tactics on your Windows 10 PC. But inevitably you’ll need to move from that environment — it feels wrong to even consider it, we know — and you can’t very well bring those items for a commute to work or those family events where you just want to disappear into the background.
Video GamesPosted by
TheStreet

Community Gaming And Moonton Partner For LatAm Launch Of "Dawn Of Heroes" Esports Series

SANTA CRUZ, Bolivia, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports platform Community Gaming and video game developer and publisher Moonton Technology Co., Ltd announced the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang "Dawn of Heroes" Series. Their partnership consists of twelve tournaments in the span of six months set to start at the end of August of 2021, uniting Community Gaming's industry-leading innovations with one of the most iconic and widely known mobile titles worldwide.
Gamblingdexerto.com

DarkZero Esports partners with luxury Las Vegas resort for their players to use

North American esports organization DarkZero have entered a partnership with Las Vegas-based resort and casino, Resorts World Las Vegas. DarkZero are behind some organizations in the number of partnerships and sponsorships they’ve secured so far, but their new partner is a big one for their players. Resorts World Las Vegas...
TennisGIZORAMA

Free Play Days – Battlefield 4, Neon Abyss, and AO Tennis 2

Three great games are available to play this weekend. Battlefield 4, Neon Abyss, and AO Tennis 2 are all available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members from Thursday, August 12 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, August 15 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. How to Start Playing.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

The 5 Most Anticipated Gaming Tournaments in 2021

Gaming tournaments are becoming more popular globally as the community expands and attracts more enthusiasts. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant rise in the number of gamers as more people found it to be an effective mode of entertainment during lockdowns. 2021 will be a great year for gamers, and here are the most anticipated gaming tournaments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy