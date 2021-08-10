Xbox Partners with Special Olympics for the Inaugural Gaming for Inclusion Esports Tournament

Xbox Game Studios and 343 Industries have partnered with Waze for a special Halo Infinite promotion when it comes to guidance. For a short time you can now select one of two new voices to guide you around the city as they have added UNSC and Banished guides into the app. It's nothing you need to pay for, but when you update the app, you'll see a Halo option in the voice selections, when you'll essentially get guided by either a marine telling you where to go, or an alien complaining about the traffic. But it won't be around forever, just long enough to promote the game and get some fun out of the app. We have more details below from Xbox Wire about the promotion.