The Biggest Lifeguard race of the year is Friday Night in Longport, NJ starting at 630pm. This South Jersey Tradition since 1924 is the "Granddaddy of them all" - It’s the "Super Bowl" of the Lifeguard racing season. Beach Patrols from Cape May Point to Brigantine will compete for this prestigious trophy. The Longport Beach Patrol has dominated this race the last four years with the Doubles Rowing crew of McGrath and Duffy leading the way and they are always tough to beat. Longport's swimming sensation Joey Tepper is virtually unbeatable; He has won every race he enters and looks to defend his title. Margate BP Doubles Crew of Chuck Gowdy and Chris Graves will row again for the first time together this year. They will be challenged by Atlantic City’s doubles crew of Vince Granese and Kyle Deroo. The singles race closes out the competition, look out for top competitors David Funk from Ventnor and Erich Wolf from Avalon. Who will win the 2021 South Jersey Lifeguard Championship? You can listen to all the action as we broadcast live from the beach in Longport with coverage on 97.3 ESPN FM and the 973 ESPN Mobile app starting at 6pm.