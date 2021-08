When the humidity hits all of Maine this week, be prepared!. Back at the end of June, we had a pretty gnarly run of extreme heat and humidity, well here we are in the dog days of summer, and it is about to rear its ugly head again. Thursday and Friday, the temps will be in the 90s, with a heat index that WABI TV 5's Todd Simcox described as "Oppressive" There won't be much relief at night either, because it won't drop below 70 degrees, which can make for a very uncomfortable night of sleep.