Railroad bidding war back on; Canadian Pac ups bid for KSU

A new offer from an old Canadian suitor could complicate the planned purchase of one of the largest companies in the Kansas City area. Railroad operator Canadian Pacific Railway on Tuesday increased its bid for Kansas City Southern to more than $27 billion, or $300 per share. That offer comes as shareholders of the Kansas City-based railroad operator are set to vote this month on a bid of $325 per share from Canadian National Railway. Despite the lower offer, Canadian Pacific executives say their deal has a better chance of winning regulatory approval. Speaking of decisions in the Kansas City area, individuals seeking insurance plans through the Affordable Care Act marketplace will have a new health insurance option for 2022. CVS Health and Aetna are teaming up to offer plans targeting uninsured and underinsured individuals in the Kansas City, Springfield and St. Louis markets. And, at the intersection of the pandemic and the hard-hit live music business, multiple concert venues in the St. Louis area have joined the list of businesses enforcing stricter policies regarding COVID-19 vaccination. The Pageant, Delmar Hall and Off Broadway will all require patrons to have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for admission.