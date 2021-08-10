Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Railroad bidding war back on; Canadian Pac ups bid for KSU

harrisondaily.com
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Canadian Pacific has upped its offer for Kansas City Southern to approximately $31 billion, potentially reigniting a bidding war with rival railroad Canadian National. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ksu#Pac#Canadian National#Canadian Pacific#Ksu#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
Related
Economyfinance-commerce.com

KC Southern rejects new bid from Canadian Pacific

OMAHA, Neb. — Kansas City Southern railroad is trying to keep its $33.6 billion merger with Canadian National on track by rejecting a competing $31 billion bid from rival Canadian Pacific earlier this week. Kansas City Southern said Thursday that its board unanimously decided to continue backing Canadian National’s higher...
TrafficBusiness Insider

Canadian Pacific Railway Submits Higher Bid For Kansas City Southern

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP, CP.TO) said that it has submitted a superior proposal to acquire Kansas City Southern (KSU) or "KCS" in a stock and cash transaction representing an enterprise value of about $31 billion. The proposed transaction values KCS at $300 per share, representing a 34%...
TrafficPosted by
Panhandle Post

Railroad bidding war for Kansas City Southern is reignited

AP - Canadian Pacific is upping its offer for Kansas City Southern to approximately $31 billion, potentially reigniting a bidding war with rival railroad Canadian National. Kansas City Southern is the smallest of the remaining major U.S. railroads, but it also controls critical cross-border routes with Mexico. Its size has...
Trafficinvesting.com

Kansas City Gains On Report Canadian Pacific Plans Revised Bid

Investing.com -- Kansas City Southern stock (NYSE:KSU), at the heart of a bidding war between Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) and Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), was up 4.2% in Tuesday’s premarket on a report in The Wall Street Journal about a likely revised offer from Canadian Pacific. According to the WSJ...
Missouri Statemissouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Canadian Pacific ups Kansas City Southern bid; concert venues add vaccination rules

A new offer from an old Canadian suitor could complicate the planned purchase of one of the largest companies in the Kansas City area. Railroad operator Canadian Pacific Railway on Tuesday increased its bid for Kansas City Southern to more than $27 billion, or $300 per share. That offer comes as shareholders of the Kansas City-based railroad operator are set to vote this month on a bid of $325 per share from Canadian National Railway. Despite the lower offer, Canadian Pacific executives say their deal has a better chance of winning regulatory approval. Speaking of decisions in the Kansas City area, individuals seeking insurance plans through the Affordable Care Act marketplace will have a new health insurance option for 2022. CVS Health and Aetna are teaming up to offer plans targeting uninsured and underinsured individuals in the Kansas City, Springfield and St. Louis markets. And, at the intersection of the pandemic and the hard-hit live music business, multiple concert venues in the St. Louis area have joined the list of businesses enforcing stricter policies regarding COVID-19 vaccination. The Pageant, Delmar Hall and Off Broadway will all require patrons to have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for admission.
WorldDaily Beast

Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

Iceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks. Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.
New Orleans, LAcdcgamingreports.com

MS Gulf Coast casinos to benefit from New Orleans COVID-19 vaccine mandate: Louisiana GCB chairman

New Orleans’ loss of casino patrons and their spending could be Mississippi’s gain. That’s the blunt assessment of Ronnie Johns, the former state senator and the new chairman of Louisiana Gaming Control Board in response to a directive by New Orleans that goes into effect Monday. It requires either one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test within 72 hours to participate in indoor activities – not only for restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues, and sporting events but casinos as well.
California StateAntelope Valley Press

Data: California’s Asian population soars

SACRAMENTO — California’s Asian population grew by 25% in the past decade, making it the fastest growing ethnic group in the nation’s most populous state, according to new data from the US Census Bureau released Thursday. California’s white population plummeted by 24% between 2010 and 2020, confirming California is one...
Public Healthyourmileagemayvary.net

Starting Monday: First U.S. Market With Mandatory Vaccines For All Hotel Stays

Since the delta variant took hold in mid-July, we’ve all seen the rules. For example, the new Harry Potter store in NYC has capacity limits in place so they’re using a virtual queue system (we visited it; the store is an amazing hot mess, y’all). Everyone again has to wear masks indoors at Disney parks. Some places have taken it even further, i.e., if you plan to see a Broadway show, you’ll have to show proof of vaccination.
Golfharrisondaily.com

Piot leads 1 up against Greaser after 18 holes of US Amateur

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — James Piot stuffed his approach to 4 feet on the 18th hole for a conceded birdie and a 1-up lead over Austin Greaser after the morning round of the U.S. Amateur final. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Colorado Stateharrisondaily.com

Colorado pot entrepreneurs fuel 'green rush' in Oklahoma

OKEMAH, Okla. (AP) — Chip Baker surveyed a vast field on the outskirts of an old hay farm an hour east of Oklahoma City, his ponytail waving in the thick, humid air, his voice growing …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Public Healthharrisondaily.com

Japan ekes out economic growth in recovery from pandemic

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s economy grew at an annual rate of 1.3% in the last quarter, raising hopes for a gradual recovery from the painful impact of the coronavirus pandemic. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Economytelegraphherald.com

Business news in brief

DETROIT — The United Auto Workers union’s 397,000 members will vote by mail this fall on whether they want to pick their leaders in direct elections. In a posting on his website, union monitor Neil Barofsky said ballots will be mailed by an election vendor starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 12. They must be returned by 5 p.m. Nov. 12.
Saint Louis, MOharrisondaily.com

Utility restores power to nearly all after St. Louis storms

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Almost all of the nearly 100,000 utility customers who lost power in St. Louis and surrounding communities after strong storms swept through the area Thursday had regained …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Agricultureharrisondaily.com

Lobster boat tracking coming to protect whales, fishery

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — America's lobster fishing businesses could be subjected to electronic tracking requirements to try to protect vulnerable right whales and get a better idea of the population …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Environmentharrisondaily.com

Study: German emissions to grow by largest amount since 1990

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is forecast to slip back below the threshold it had set for cutting greenhouse gases by 2020, amid a post-pandemic recovery and unfavorable conditions for renewable energy, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...

Comments / 0

Community Policy