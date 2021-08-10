Fire officials: No evidence blaze that destroyed River Dave’s cabin was intentionally set
The mysterious fire that destroyed River Dave’s woodland cabin last week appears to be accidental, Canterbury fire officials announced Monday. Last Wednesday, the home that off-the-grid hermit David Lidstone, 81, built on a riverside woodlot in Canterbury, burned to the ground while he was held in Merrimack County jail in Boscawen on a civil contempt citation. Vermont-based property owner Leonard Giles, 86, wanted Lidstone off the land.www.vnews.com
