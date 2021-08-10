That's Life: In cowboys we trust

Editor's note: It's rodeo season, and this week we look back at Tony Bender's experience with the Ashley ND Rodeo which is this weekend. There might be as many descriptions of what makes a cowboy as there are cowboys. I've known a lot of them, and there's no one mold. It involves more than wearing a hat and boots. It's not a uniform; it's a way of life that is harder to pin down than a politician or a greased pig. You know one when you see one. A cowboy, that is.