About The Elder Scrolls V – Skyrim – Dragonborn. The Elder Scrolls V – Skyrim – Dragonborn is the third add-on to the action-role-playing, open-world video game The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Skyrim's gameplay is identical to Dragonborn, where the player can explore Solstheim at their own pace and pursue quests as they please. There are new armors, weapons, and locations. Dragonborn offers a new feature: the ability to ride and tame dragons. Although the player can target and attack enemies with a dragon, they do not have full control over its flight. There are also new dragon shouts.