Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

WoodSpoon Raises $14M to Expand its Home Chef Marketplace

By Chris Albrecht
Posted by 
TheSpoon
TheSpoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WoodSpoon, the New York City-based online marketplace where home chefs can make their food available for ordering and on-demand delivery, announced today that it has raised a $14 million Series A round of funding. Restaurant Brands International (RBI) led the round with participation from World Trade Ventures, Victor Lazarte and other individual investors. This brings the total amount of funding raised by WoodSpoon to $16 million.

thespoon.tech

Comments / 0

TheSpoon

TheSpoon

Seattle, WA
229
Followers
1K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spoon provides daily reporting and insight into the food tech revolution. We talk to the innovators, disruptors and creators helping to reinvent food, cooking and the kitchen and bring those conversations to you in the form of interviews, deep dive analysis, newsletters, podcasts and videos

 https://thespoon.tech/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Horton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Chef#Home Cooking#Home Cooks#World Trade Ventures#Dishdivvy#Co Founder#Qsr#Burger King#Rbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
IndustryPosted by
TheSpoon

As the Ghost Kitchen Industry Matures, Here Are 5 Trends to Watch

This following a guest post from Warren Tseng, a long-time operator, investor and advisor in the restaurant and ghost kitchen industries (full bio below). The food industry has managed to squeeze about 10 years of innovation into just 18 months thanks to the pandemic. This in turn has given rise to a variety of ghost kitchen models that have allowed restaurants and food brands to increase sales and reduce their operating costs. Now that restaurant operators have seen that online delivery may likely be the bulk of their sales going forward, we will continue to see them double down on delivery and find new ways to become more efficient and technology-driven in terms of menu development, supply chain efficiency, direct-to-consumer distribution solutions, and kitchen automation. Here are five trends that will continue to shape the rapidly evolving ghost kitchen industry beyond the pandemic.
Food & DrinksPosted by
TheSpoon

Wendy’s to Launch 700 Ghost Kitchens Via Reef Partnership

Wendy’s announced this week it will expand its number of delivery-only kitchens via a partnership with ghost/mobile kitchen provider Reef. With the deal, Wendy’s plans to open 700 more of these kitchens over the next five years in the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom. Wendy’s and Reef first announced...
ElectronicsPosted by
TheSpoon

Q&A: RoboEatz on the Importance of Robotics in Restaurants of the Future

Thanks in part to the pandemic and the changing restaurant experience, there is more interest in food robots these days. While we’re not yet at the point where counters, kitchens, and drive-thrus are fully manned by these bots, there is a steadily growing number of choices when it comes to machines that can speed up and/or smooth out operations, save on costs, and provide a truly contactless meal creation and pickup experience.
AgriculturePosted by
TheSpoon

I Tried NotCo’s A.I.-Generated Milk Alternative

NotCo, a Chile-based company, is sometimes referred to as the Impossible Foods/Beyond Meat of Latin America. The company produces various alternative products including plant-based mayo, burgers, ice cream, and milk. When they reached out to me recently offering to send samples of their products, I happily accepted. NotCo uses its...
EnvironmentPosted by
TheSpoon

Too Good To Go Partners With Waze to Fight Food Waste

Too Good To Go is an app that connects users to stores and restaurants with unsold surplus food and offers it at a discounted price. This week, the company announced that it has partnered with Waze, a GPS navigation software app, to fight food waste. The partnership is called Waze...
RestaurantsPosted by
TheSpoon

Taco Bell to Launch New Drive-Thru-Centric Store Prototype

Via a partnership with longtime franchisee Border Foods, Taco Bell is set to launch a new store design the QSR chain says will “simplify drive-thru time significantly,” according to a press release sent to The Spoon. Dubbed Taco Bell Defy, the initiative was first announced at the beginning of 2021, when the store prototype surfaced.
RetailPosted by
TheSpoon

Impossible Foods Launches its Plant-Based Impossible Sausage at Retail

Impossible Foods announced today that its plant-based Impossible Sausage is now available at retailers across the country. The new sausage comes in two flavors, Savory and Spicy. The product costs $5.99 for a 14-ounce package,and is rolling out at Kroger, Ralphs, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Safeway, Albertsons, Wegmens, Stop & Shop, Hannaford, Gian martins, Giant Food, Shoprite, Sprouts Farmers Market and Heinen’s.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheSpoon

Sama Provides the Data to Fight Food Waste and Power Cashierless Checkout

When we talk about artificial intelligence (AI) in food tech, it’s often about the end result: Cashierless checkout, crop assessment, autonomous vehicles, etc. But one thing that these solutions and any other using AI need is is good data. Sama is a company in the good data business, and it has built a platform that provides training data that other companies can use to speed up the development of their AI models.
RestaurantsPosted by
TheSpoon

Brightloom’s Adam Brotman Wants to Better Educate Restaurants on How to Use Their Data

One thing the restaurant industry has in abundance right now is data, and as more of the front and back of house get digitized, the amount of data will only grow. But unless you happen to be Starbucks, with deep pockets and lots of resources, making sense of all that data is, in Brightloom CEO Adam Brotman’s words, “a herculean feat” that most restaurants simply can’t afford right now.
ElectronicsPosted by
TheSpoon

Civic Technologies Powers Age Verification Tech in New Vending Machine

Something we’ve pondered here at The Spoon is how age verification might work for vending machines that sell beer or booze. We’ve seen other automated alcohol dispensers like Hop Robotics and Rotender rely on the venue where they are installed to have humans do the ID checking (think: a beer garden area at a festival). But Civic Technology announced today a new vending machine that uses blockchain, face mapping and QR codes to verify the age of the purchaser.
Food & DrinksPosted by
TheSpoon

Let’s Unpack the Possible DoorDash + Gorillas Deal

Last week the Financial Times reported that third-party delivery giant DoorDash was in talks to buy a stake in German speedy grocery delivery startup Gorillas. While there weren’t a ton of details, such as how big any such stake would be, a follow-up story from Axios said the deal could give DoorDash the option to acquire a controlling interest in Gorillas eventually.
TechnologyPosted by
TheSpoon

Kiwibot and Sodexo Bringing Delivery Robots to Three Colleges

Kiwibot and Sodexo are expanding their existing relationship to bring food delivery robots to three new college campuses this month. According to a press release sent to The Spoon, Kiwibots will be rolling out to New Mexico State University, Loyola Marymount University in California, and Gonzaga University in Washington state.
IndustryPosted by
TheSpoon

AeroFarms Partners With Nokia to Build Out Drone Control and Other Indoor Ag Tech

Vertical farming company AeroFarms announced today an official partnership with Nokia Bell Labs to further develop the technology capabilities of its industrial-scale indoor ag operation. Currently, New Jersey-based AeroFarms uses a proprietary system that combines machine vision and machine learning technologies with the company’s agSTACK software, custom lighting, and aeroponics....
Dallas, TXPosted by
TheSpoon

Tortoise Delivery Robots Rolling Into Dallas via Vroom Delivery

Tortoise‘s sidewalk delivery robots are making their way to Dallas, Texas, thanks to a new pilot program with Vroom Delivery and Urban Value Corner Store announced today. Launching in the coming months, the new service will use Tortoise’s teleoperated robots to deliver goods like milk and eggs, as well as snacks and alcohol.

Comments / 0

Community Policy