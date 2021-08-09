Cancel
Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union Homegrowns earn praise in defeat

Cover picture for the articleWith eyes on the bigger prize of the Concacaf Champions League semifinal on Thursday in Mexico City, Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin rewarded three of his young homegrown players with starts against first place New England Revolution. The Union travel to Mexico City on Thursday to face Club America,...

#Mls#Philadelphia Union#New England Revolution#Soccer#Champions League#Mls
Carli Lloyd: Team USA soccer player resigns after splitting with teammates in anthem protest

Carli Lloyd has said she is retiring from the USA soccer team, less than two weeks after splitting with her teammates over kneeling during the US national anthem at the Olympics.The 39-year-old soccer player made the announcement on her Twitter page. She will play her final game in the autumn in their series of friendlies. She will also see out the season with the Gotham Football Club.“When I first started out with the National Team in 2005, my two main goals were to be the most complete soccer player I could be and to help the team win championships,” she...
Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union look to end winless streak against Toronto

Coming off a 1-1 draw at home against Chicago, Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin spoke to the media to preview Wednesday’s home game against Toronto FC. After a slow start to the 2021 season that saw Toronto FC make coaching change following a six-match losing streak, the side has found its form and comes into Subaru Park riding a five-match unbeaten streak.
Brotherly Game Daily Links: Kai Wagner makes MLS Team of the Week

Aside from the goal, Wagner was the top playmaker for the Boys in Blue with five key passes in the contest. On the defensive side the German left back picked up three tackles and an interception. The Union’s next game is on Wednesday as they host Toronto FC, let’s see...
Hope Solo Says Rapinoe Would 'Almost Bully' Team Into Kneeling For Anthem

U.S. soccer legend Hope Solo says Megan Rapinoe was so passionate about getting their squad to kneel, she would "almost bully" her teammates into joining the demonstration. The 40-year-old former goalie joined "All of US: The U.S. Women's Soccer Show" podcast when she was asked about former President Trump's criticism of the "Leftist Maniacs" on Team USA.
FC Dallas Homegrown Ricardo Pepi Selected for 2021 MLS All-Star Game

Despite a rocky start to the season, FC Dallas will have a representative at this year’s All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Eighteen-year-old Homegrown forward Ricardo Pepi earned his first MLS All-Star Game invitation today. He was among the 28 players honored as Major League Soccer unveiled the complete roster for the 2021 MLS All-Star Game. LAFC coach Bob Bradley, who will coach the MLS All-Stars, selected Pepi as a coach’s pick.
Brotherly Game Daily Links: Przybylko eyes Champions League Golden Boot

The Union’s path to the Semifinals in their debut on the international stage has been led by forward Kacper Przybylko whose five goals have him at the top of the Golden Boot race with three matches remaining. Przybylko scored in each of the Union’s matches in CCL play and even added an assist in the road leg at Atlanta United FC instead of going for the hat trick.
Brotherly Game Daily Links: Curtin speaks to press from Mexico

Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin and captain Alejandro Bedoya addressed the media ahead of Thursday night’s first leg of the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League Semifinal at Club América, which kicks off at 10 p.m. on FS1. Davό has been on loan with Brazilian club Guarani FC in the Série...
America dominate as Philadelphia Union slump to Champions League semifinal defeat

The Philadelphia Union fell to a 2-0 defeat to Club America in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Thursday. America midfielder Richard Sanchez opened the scoring on 17 minutes as his volley deflected off the back of Philadelphia midfielder Daniel Gazdag.
U.S. Men’s Basketball Defeats Australia to Earn Berth in Gold-Medal Game

TOKYO — Once again, the U.S. men’s basketball team struggled in a first half against a tough opponent. Once again, the Americans silenced doubts by finding their rhythm and pulling away for victory, this time in a semifinal match against Australia, winning 97-78 and heading to the gold medal game on Saturday (Friday night in the U.S.). They will play France, who they lost to in their opening game, to try to win their fourth consecutive gold medal.
Sallói, Pulido score to help Sporting KC beat FC Dallas 2-0

FRISCO, Texas --  Alan Pulido scored his third goal in his last three starts, Dániel Sallói added his 11th goal of the season and Sporting Kansas City beat FC Dallas 2-0 on Saturday night. Pulido ran onto a through ball by Gadi Kinda before side-netting a first-touch shot from...
Sporting KC dominate FC Dallas, 2-0

Alan Pulido and Daniel Salloi scored goals, and the Sporting Kansas City defense made sure that held up with a 2-0 win over homestanding FC Dallas on Saturday in Frisco, Texas. Sporting KC (11-4-4, 37 points) has a five-match unbeaten streak on the road, with four wins and a draw...
Bou scores on penalty kick, MLS-leading Revs beat Toronto

TORONTO --  Gustavo Bou scored on a penalty kick in the 83rd minute to help the MLS-leading New England Revolution beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday night. The penalty was called after Eriq Zavaleta took down Adam Buksa in front of goal. Bou, in his 50th regular-season game for the Revolution, slotted home his 12th goal of the season  and 11th in his last 13 appearances.
Preview: Matchday 18, Minnesota United vs. LA Galaxy

And we are reminded at times that soccer means very little just as it can be a place of joy in sadness. Minnesota United begin the second half of their season tonight against the LA Galaxy, a team they haven’t faced since 2019, a game that saw the Loons eliminated from their first MLS playoff appearance. After a disappointing 2020 the Galaxy have been resurrected under head coach Greg Vanney currently sitting at 3rd place in the West with a 10-6-2 record. Minnesota, meanwhile, continues its run of great results, having lost once in their last 13 since dropping their first four, and having risen to 5th in the West, with a record of 7-5-5. Historically the Galaxy have had the better of the Loons, winning five of their previous seven encounters and drawing twice. But playing at Allianz Field is getting even tougher for visiting teams as Minnesota hasn’t lost at home in their last six. The nationally televised game this evening sets up to be the highlight of the weekend as the Loons, facing a top of the league team, try to prove they are more than merely playoff contenders, and the Galaxy work to confirm their regained relevance.
How to Watch Minnesota United vs. LA Galaxy: Lineups, odds, game thread

LA start newcomers Dejan Joveljic and Niko Hämäläinen, while Jonathan Klinsmann makes his debut this season in goal. The LA Galaxy will attempt to extend their unbeaten run to four games, when they take on Minnesota United in St. Paul on Saturday afternoon in a nationally televised game. The Galaxy...
MLS results | Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS — Jonathan Klinsmann tied a career high with seven saves, Kévin Cabral scored for the second consecutive game and the Galaxy beat Minnesota United. The 24-year-old Klinsmann made his first start of the season. He made several acrobatic stops, including a diving one-handed parry in the opening minutes and a pair of saves in stoppage time to close out his second shutout in five career starts.
FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City: Game Thread

Two of the hottest teams in MLS will go head-to-head against one another on Saturday evening as FC Dallas plays host to Sporting Kansas City. Both teams come into this game with wins last weekend, while SKC did have a midweek game in the Leagues Cup where they were dominated 6-1 by Liga MX side Club Leon.
NYCFC set to battle Inter Miami

Inter Miami have a strong squad, but one name sticks out among the rest – Higuain. Inter Miami’s roster has two players by that name, and both will be familiar to fans of MLS. Elder brother Federico is a league stalwart that is best known for a productive eight-season spell with Columbus Crew.
Match Recap | NYCFC 2-0 Inter Miami CF

New York City FC were back in MLS action on Saturday as they took on Inter Miami CF at Red Bull Arena. NYCFC took a first half lead after Maxi Moralez found Taty Castellanos free in the penalty box to head home. The forward would add a second from the penalty spot just before halftime. That brace helped secure a 2-0 win and three points for NYCFC.

