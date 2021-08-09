Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union Homegrowns earn praise in defeat

And we are reminded at times that soccer means very little just as it can be a place of joy in sadness. Minnesota United begin the second half of their season tonight against the LA Galaxy, a team they haven’t faced since 2019, a game that saw the Loons eliminated from their first MLS playoff appearance. After a disappointing 2020 the Galaxy have been resurrected under head coach Greg Vanney currently sitting at 3rd place in the West with a 10-6-2 record. Minnesota, meanwhile, continues its run of great results, having lost once in their last 13 since dropping their first four, and having risen to 5th in the West, with a record of 7-5-5. Historically the Galaxy have had the better of the Loons, winning five of their previous seven encounters and drawing twice. But playing at Allianz Field is getting even tougher for visiting teams as Minnesota hasn’t lost at home in their last six. The nationally televised game this evening sets up to be the highlight of the weekend as the Loons, facing a top of the league team, try to prove they are more than merely playoff contenders, and the Galaxy work to confirm their regained relevance.