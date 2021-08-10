US Senate passes massive bipartisan infrastructure bill, then pivots to $3.5 trillion bill
Politico co-congressional bureau chief Burgess Everett watches as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. walks off the Senate floor and pumps his fists as the Senate approves a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, sending a cornerstone of the Biden agenda to the House, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday. (Andrew Harnik, Associated Press) WASHINGTON — The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a massive infrastructure bill and immediately kicked off debate on a $3.5 trillion spending blueprint for President Joe Biden's key priorities on climate change, universal preschool and affordable housing.www.ksl.com
Comments / 0